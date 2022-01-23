BUAP Medicine agrees to return to face-to-face; this is the date

Jaime Zambrano

The Faculty of Medicine, the academic unit with the highest enrollment in the Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) will return to staggered face-to-face activities on February 28 of this year.

In the session of the Academic Unit Council, the representatives of the teachers, students and workers accepted the protocol for the safe return which will be sent to the Commission for the Evaluation and Monitoring of the covid-19 Pandemic of the highest house of studies for review.

At the same time, the unit counselors approved that laboratory practices begin on February 28 in person, as long as there is a decrease in covid-19 infections.

The Directorate of the Faculty of Medicine announced that students will be informed in a timely manner of the details of the Staggered Face-to-face Return to Face-to-face Activities program.

“The coordinators of the bachelor’s degrees, the laboratories, and the teachers who teach practices will have meetings next week to define the details regarding practices, hours, pandemic time, etc. (…). Students are carefully asked to keep an eye on their institutional emails and the official networks of the faculty”, highlights the report of the academic unit.

Currently, the Bachelor of Medicine at BUAP is the one with the largest number of students enrolled with six thousand 786; while Law appears in second place with 6 thousand 167 students.

