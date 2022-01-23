“Buy 2 lemons and we’ll give you the carnitas”, the fun promotion of a taqueria in Mexico

At the beginning of 2022, it began with a hard blow to the pockets of Mexicans, as the price of lemon skyrocketed, reaching 80 pesos per kilo. This has affected the population in general and food stores whose main ingredient is the juice of that fruit, such as taquerias.

To try to solve this problem, a taqueria located in the municipality of Actopan, in the state of Hidalgo, called Chicharrón & Carnitas Don Nacho put out a fun and beneficial offer in which they promise: “buy two split lemons and we will give you 1/4 of carnitas for only $70″.

Those who want to take advantage of the offer have plenty of time to do so, since the small letters of the promotion read: “valid until the price of lemons drops.”

In another publication, also full of humor, they show a person dressed in a suit checking a lemon with a magnifying glass, as if it were a diamond, with the caption, “only Don Nacho sells you the best lemons.”

Why is lemon so expensive?

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) published in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of December 2021, in November the production of this fruit began to decrease by 4%, which “means 12 1,280 tons less compared to the previous month of the same year, which is a factor for the increase in the price of citrus. Michoacán, generates 24.0% of the national harvest, its production decreased 48.2%, it means 66 thousand 166 tons less”.

In the Daily Price Monitoring of the primary sector published on January 21, it is indicated that the price of lemons with seeds has already dropped and has a price of 61.67 and they warn that the increase in its value will remain for three months and it is due to the fact that “ for the first quarter of the year there is a decrease in production, in January 6.7% is registered, February 5.5% and March 4.1%, month of lower citrus production “

The document also states: “another reason is the presence of cold fronts that, at the beginning of the year, led to delays in harvesting the fruit, mainly in Veracruz. It is worth mentioning that there is even rationalization of cuts by producers, in addition to the above, the costs of fuel, freight and some issues of insecurity, which contribute to the rise.”

