Caliber 50 loses Edén Muñoz, leaves them to go solo | AFP

The popular singer of the group 50 caliber, Edén Muñoz has just announced that he is leaving the music group regional mexican to launch your new project, this time as soloist.

The members of the group also received the news, this new stage for him is very important, practically the fruit of what he obtained singing with them, surely very grateful to have been able to be part of it.

His followers were surprised by his decision, but many supported him and accepted it with all pleasure, already waiting for the entertainment that he will be able to create in this new version of himself in the music.

It will set up a slightly more personal photograph, although we don’t know exactly what the topics that he will play, surely he will do it very well after having interpreted the songs in the group for more than 12 years.

It is also known that in Caliber 50 there were always very complicated situations, internally there were many frictions, despite the fact that at the beginning they were getting along very well, they moved on to a situation in which they could no longer get along so well.









This comes to pass and much more so when a group of people has spent so much time together for work reasons, there is no doubt that now he will be able to have a break for himself and put that flavor and stamp that is so characteristic of those songs that he writes, since he also has the ability to do it.

The fans of the band are a little worried, he was one of those responsible for the lyrics, donated among many other situations that took place within the band, a terrible loss for them, but they support him.

It will be interesting to see this new stage of Edén Muñoz in music, we recommend you stay on Show News and not miss out on more news and curiosities about celebrities from the entertainment world.