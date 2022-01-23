Cancer continues to be a challenge for modern medicine

SPECIAL l Although science advances every day, different types of Cancer continue to affect the health and lives of thousands of people of all ages, in Mexico, in Veracruz and in the world.

Timely treatment remains crucial in defending people’s health and lives.

Next February 4 marks the World Cancer Day. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in the region of the Americas the Cancer is the second cause of death.

It is estimated that 4 million people were diagnosed in 2020 and 1.4 million died from this disease.

The types of Cancer Diagnosed most frequently among men are: prostate (21.7%), lung (8.9%), colorectal (7.8%), bladder (4.5%), and melanoma of the skin (3.4%). Among women, the types of Cancer with the highest incidence are: breast (25.4%), lung (8.5%), colorectal (7.9%), thyroid (5%) and cervical (3.8%).

The types of Cancer that caused more deaths among men are: lung (18%), prostate (11.1%), colorectal (9.4%), liver (6.1%) and stomach (5.6%). In women they are: breast (13.2%), lung (12.3%), colorectal (7%), cervical (5.3%) and ovary (3.9%).

Likewise, the World Health Organization reports that, in 2020, during the most critical stage of the pandemic, almost 10 million deaths were recorded in 2020. The Cancer is one of the main causes of death Worldwide.

THE HARD DATA

However, according to the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi), during 2020 the main causes of death in Mexico were associated with heart conditions and covid-19. In that context, Veracruz In 2020, it was among the entities with the highest death rates per 10,000 inhabitants.

TUMORS EVIL

Inegi data details that January and August 2020, 683 thousand 823 deaths were registered, of which 9% are due to tumors malignant (60 thousand 421).

The percentage distribution by sex indicates that there are more deaths in women (51%) than in men (49%) due to this cause.

The death rates for tumors malignancies indicate that, in the first age groups (before 30 years), there are no more than 12 deaths per hundred thousand inhabitants in each age group and in men the rates are higher than in women, an aspect that it is reversed from the age of 30 and up to the age of 59.

THE CANCER

According to the World Health Organization, the Cancer is the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells; this change is due to progressive accumulations of mutations in the different phases of cell division. There is no single cause that causes this transformation, but it is an interaction of several factors, including genetic predisposition and three categories of external agents classified by the WHO as physical carcinogens (ionizing and ultraviolet radiation), chemical carcinogens ( asbestos, tobacco smoke, aflatoxins, arsenic, etc.) and biological carcinogens – some viruses such as human papilloma, bacteria and parasites.

This disease can develop at any age; While some types of Cancer They have a greater presence as the age of the people increases.

PREVENTION; YES YOU CAN BEAT THE CANCER

The issue is not about figures, but about the challenge that, at a global level, continues to represent Cancer for medicine. However, the WHO details that there are aspects of health care to reduce the risks of suffering from Cancer; Besides, when there is Cancer, detection as early as possible and timely treatment, allow us to recover health and save lives.

In this regard, the WHO specifies that “between 30% and 50% of cancers can be avoided. This requires reducing risk factors and applying scientifically based preventive strategies. Prevention also includes early detection of the disease and proper treatment and care of patients. If caught early and treated properly, the chances of recovery for many types of Cancer They are excellent”.

Hence the risk of Cancer It can be reduced by: avoiding tobacco use; maintaining a healthy body weight; eating a healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables; engaging in physical activity on a regular basis; avoiding harmful use of alcohol, getting vaccinated against HPV and hepatitis B if you belong to a group for which vaccination is recommended; avoiding ultraviolet radiation (mainly resulting from sun exposure); reducing (as far as possible) exposure to ionizing radiation (for professional reasons or during diagnostic imaging tests), reducing exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution, including exposure to radon.

The international health organization emphasizes that “if the Cancer diagnosed earlier, treatment is more likely to be effective. The probability of survival increases, morbidity is reduced and treatment is cheaper.”