Chantal Andere responds to the rumors of a marital crisis

A few days ago, the dear Chantal Andere shared with his audience that he had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, after being infected more than a year ago, having mild symptoms and staying in lockdown the time required, however, in new news, the actress reported that she has already tested negative.

in recent statements of the actress for the program ‘First Hand’, talked about how she has experienced the confinement of the pandemic and responded to the rumors that suggested she was going through a strong marital crisis with her husband Henry Rivero.

“No, never, in my case fortunately never, of course there are days when you don’t agree with many things, or with certain things and you have arguments, but well, I think the one who doesn’t agree is from another planet, but from that to thinking about a separation, never in life“, detailed the actress to deny the rumors of the problems in your marriage.

Here you can listen to his statements:

He also spoke of his 13 years of marriage, in which he has been immensely happy and still in love of Enrique as from the first day: “We have been married for 13 years and we have known each other for 14 years, and the truth is that you do not know what an experience father has been, I continue with the same illusion, I continue with the butterflies, I see it and I drool“he counted.

She also praised the qualities of her dear husband, “But the truth is that I have an exceptional father by my side, I have a fantastic husband who respects my work, who does not question me, who is attentive to me, he is a hard worker“, He said.

Faced with the possibility of having a third child, the beautiful actress ruled it out, emphasizing that they are a very strong and united family, “We have already closed the factory, the truth is that Enrique and I talked about having only one child, and when Natalia was born it was so beautiful and such an incredible experience that that is why we decided to have another one, but I always visualize myself with just two children“, he concluded.