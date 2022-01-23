Chaos in Africa Cup! Due to covid-19, a field player will be a goalkeeper

Midtime Editorial

What would be a historic meeting for Comoros Islands is a nightmare, since they will have to face this Monday the duel of Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations in view of Cameroon, no goalkeeper!

Due to a covid-19 outbreak in their concentration, which showed 12 infections, the team was left without goalkeepers and by regulation, they have to play like this, so a field player will be the one who puts on the gloves under the three posts.

Among the positives are the goalkeepers Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada, while Salim Ben Beret He was already out due to injury after a kick from the Ghanaian André Ayew.

Comoros Islands is the revelation team of the tournament, but their participation is involved in this nightmare, in which only they expect a miraculous recovery from the Beret or a negative before the game.

“It’s quite a difficult time… In any case, we don’t lose hope,” he said. Hadad Himidi, General Director of the Comoros.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stipulated before the tournament that teams that do not have a working goalkeeper in their squad will still have to play.

“A team is obliged to play the game if there are at least eleven players available,” says the regulations.

