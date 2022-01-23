‘Charly’ Rodríguez and his curious nickname that persists in the family

The Cruz Azul midfielder today had Samuel Eto’o as his first idol, and to this day, the family remembers him

childhood of Carlos Rodriguez was marked by Samuel Eto’o, his first idol. In his childhood, ‘Charly’, when he did not play with the ball, would sit on the couch with his brother Rubén to watch European soccer matches, from where he took the former striker as his first idol, even to date, the name of the Cameroonian still persists in the family, especially in Rubén’s cell phone, the father of the soccer player from Blue Cross.

every time Charlie Rodriguez he writes or calls his father’s phone, on the cell phone screen appears “Eto’o”, because Mr. Rubén has his son registered in his contact list like this, in reference to the first soccer player he idolized.

Carlos Rodríguez grew up admiring the Cameroonian player ESPN

“There is all that stuff about European games being broadcast, at the time of Messi, of Eto’o, of all those players from Europe. My son (Rubén) sat down and Carlos sat next to him, stuck there. He knew the names of the teams”, recalls with emotion the father of Charlie Rodriguez.

“In fact, I have them recorded on my cell phone that way, because I don’t forget that when they watched the games in Europe, my son Rubén was very supportive of Kaká, the Brazilian, and ‘Charly’ was a big fan, a big fan of Samuel Eto’o”.

Mr. Rubén assures that his son Carlos was a scorer. During his development as a footballer he played as a hitch and it was when he tried to do on the pitch what he saw Andres Iniesta Y Xavi Hernandez, who became his new idols.

“Later, later on, because Carlos was following, as he comments, the footsteps and footprints of Iniesta and Xavi, their type of game got into his head. He always played as a ’10’, just like now, loose in the midfield, but he was a scorer because he took all the penalties, the free kicks, the corner kicks, so he did have a good number of goals in the seasons”.

In his presentation with Blue Cross, Charlie Rodriguez He pierced the Tijuana nets with a header, in the style of his childhood idol, Samuel Eto’o, and a week later, against FC Juárez, he scored again.