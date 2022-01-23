‘Charly’ Rodríguez and the goal that “forced” his father to remove a 33-year-old mustache

The father of the current Cruz Azul player told the most recorded anecdote with his son

Carlos Rodriguez He scored his first goal in the maximum circuit on Friday, February 15, 2019, the day his father, Mr. Rubén, knew that his appearance was going to change. Previously he had bet with his son ‘Charly’ that when he scored a goal in the MX League he would remove his mustache that he had kept for 33 years.

“Since high school I’ve always had a mustache and I told ‘Charly’ on one occasion, the day you score a goal in an official league match, I’ll let you remove my mustache, and that’s how it was. He put it into Morelia visiting and arriving Monterey he said, to pay the bet dad, and he himself took it from me, ”recalled the father of the current footballer of Blue Cross.

That goal that made Mr. Rubén lose his mustache for a few months fell in added time and meant the triumph of Monterey 2-3 envelope Morelia on the field of the Morelos Stadium.

Carlos Rodríguez and the goal that “forced” his father to fulfill a curious bet. Courtesy Ruben Rodriguez

The father of Charlie Rodriguez He has marked the anecdote for which he lost his mustache after 33 years. Mr. Rubén assures that he felt “very uncomfortable” at first, but he got used to it until he finally let it grow, and today the mustache is a characteristic part of his appearance.

The Rodríguez family experienced an atypical winter amid rumors that ‘Charly’ would leave Monterey to pass the ranks of Blue Cross, a situation that was discussed inside with the mother, father and brother of the current footballer of the Machine.

“He came here with us, when he was still undecided. We talk about it as a family, as always when making decisions and supporting him. We told him that maybe it was time, ‘look at all the medals you have with the club, with the national team. You go out through the big door, it’s not that I’m leaving and I didn’t win anything with the club of my loves, your father or the family, but you have won many things, you have left your soul on the field and you can go out with the head up. There are new opportunities in life and to continue growing’”.