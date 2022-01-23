Chivas: El Rebaño can barely draw against Gallos

Guadalajara could not with the worst visitor in the entire MX League, because this Saturday Chivas shared points with Querétaro on the Akron Stadium field.

The Roosters came to this duel with the terrible record of not having won a game in their last 29 games away from home, and still those led by Marcelo Michelle firewood they were unable to impose conditions in a match that ended tied at one goal apiece.

In fact, El Rebaño began by losing the match, as Querétaro took the lead with an early goal that was scored by Leonardo Sequeira, who, after a rebound from the red-and-white defense, shot from the outskirts of the area to open the scoring just at minute three.

After the Roosters’ goal, it was Chivas who took possession of the ball, but his attempts did not pan out against a visitor who knew how to compact himself to prevent the Flock from advancing to a more dangerous area.

This is why Chivas had to open the scoring with a new brilliance from Alexis Vega, since in the final stretch of the first half, Chivas’ number 10 took a free kick that he put into the net to tie the game at Akron.

It was at 42′ when Vega beat Washington Aguerre’s cabin, and although this earned Chivas to come out animated in the second half, the forcefulness did not accompany Guadalajara in the few opportunities they had against the Queretaro goal.

Sample of this was Fernando’s failure Beltran, since after receiving a filtered ball into the area, the “Nene” shot just within reach of the goalkeeper even when he had the frame open to make another decision.

In this way, the Flock missed a new opportunity to add a victory at home, this against a rival that on paper seemed accessible to the rojiblancos.

JL