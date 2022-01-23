Chucky Lozano revealed Spalletti’s request: “Be the devil”

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.22.2022 17:17:40





The complicated and enriching relationship he had Hirving Lozano with Gennaro Gattuso is now replicated with Luciano Spallettistrategist with whom he already had some friction for his intention to seek to exploit the maximum potential of the Tuzos youth squad.

Spalletti wants to see Chucky at his best, like “a demon”so he usually raises his voice loudly so that he shines even more than he does, convinced that he has a lot of potential to exploit; the Mexican tries to assimilate it wellas complicated as it may be.

“Spalletti is the motivatorthe very experienced trainer who not only tells you that you have to work, but is the first to do it. He scolds me, but I understand that he wants to push me. I also know that I can give more, I have to do it for myself and for this shirt I am wearing. ‘Play like the devil,’ he tells me. I have to attack the rival“, he detailed to the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The also selected Mexican explained that with Spalletti he has had the same continuity that he had with Carlo Ancelotti and with Gattusowho acknowledged that at first “it was difficult” their relationship.

Focused on the Scuetto

Even if Inter was already seven points away from Napoli in the fight for the league, Lozano assured that the only objective they have is to obtain the crown, convinced that they have the material to achieve it.

“The championship is still long. But we are strong and we have to look as high as possiblealthough Inter and Milan go fast,” he said.

“The injuries have punished us. The covid, and I know what it means, has knocked us out. But we left and we can bother everyone,” he assured.