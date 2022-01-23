Clan Montaner: these are the luxury cars that family members drive

The family Montaner In addition to being very united, she is successful and that makes them accumulate a good sum of money in their bank accounts and they can enjoy all the tastes in life. An example of this was the party with which Ricky Montaner and Stefy Roitman celebrated their wedding earlier this month.

Montaner clan. Source: Terra archive

Every time a member of the Montaner clan steps on a stage wins a significant sum of money and when they do it together, the value increases. As a result of their savings and their effort, both Ricardo and his sons Mau and Ricky show off luxury cars on the streets of Miami, the city in which they reside.

Ricardo Montaner in his truck. Source: instagram @montaner

Ricardo Montaner He drives a very spacious sports van to transport some of his family members and also his pet. But in his garage he also keeps a quad, an all-terrain motorcycle, a truck and a golf cart, which means that he is prepared for any occasion.

Ricky in his luxury car. Source: instagram @rickymontaner

Ricky Montaner, The newlywed drives a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a sports car and convertible ideal for the tropical area in which he lives. This vehicle is prepared for both speed and ride, with luxurious seats, and a three-speed automatic transmission.

Mau in his all-terrain truck. Source: instagram @maumontaner

His brother, Mau Montaner He has a Land Rover model Defender all-terrain truck, ideal for sand and mountains. This vehicle is suitable for all types of travel and spacious inside. It can go up to 354 kilometers per hour, it has 7 seats available and a battery that is around 10 kWh that makes it never stop.