Claudia Álvarez’s twins were born premature | Famous

Claudia Álvarez surprised by announcing that her twins Clio and Billy were born on January 14, because the delivery was ahead of him, but the little ones “are healthy”.
Through his Instagram profile, this Saturday the 22nd he shared the news with a photograph where the hands and feet of his children appear.
“8 days ago my two loves arrived that were missing to complete my family, many weeks ahead of me and thank God they are healthy!” he wrote at the beginning of the message.
“With your little hands of 1 cm when squeezing my little finger, I feel that they are as strong as a bear, and going with you to play skin-to-skin kangaroo has connected me to the depths of my soul. Welcome to the Rovz Álvarez family.. Welcome to the greatest love in life!” he shared.
So far the details of the delivery are unknown, as well as the weight and measurements of the children.
Billy Rovzar’s reaction
For his part, the happy father published the same image on his profile and only added a brief but significant message: “There are posts that do not require text”, it is read in the social network.
well wishes from celebrities
The happy couple received a wave of congratulations from fans, family and famous friends, including Africa Zavala: “Congratulations Clau! God bless you always.”
Angelique Boyer also shared her emotion: “Congratulations. Blessings.” For her part, Kika Edgar wrote: “What emotion and what a great joy! A big hug Claudia. Congratulations!”
Montserrat Oliver, Adriana Louvier, Manolo Caro, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Juan Manuel Bernal, Luz Ramos, Maky Moguilevsky, among other celebrities, also celebrated the arrival of Clio and Billy with messages and emoticons.
Like her twins, Claudia Álvarez is also premature
In December 2021, the actress confessed that her mother, Vicky Ocampo, considers her to be “a miracle”, since she was born at 6 months of gestation: “Yes, yes, yes. I am a miracle, that is something that my mother , since she was a child, she tells me,” she replied to a follower on Instagram.
Álvarez explained that her mother believes that she came and clung to this world because she has an important purpose in this life. “He tells me, ‘You came to something very important in this life,'” added the actress.
On September 5, Claudia Álvarez and her husband Billy Rovzar announced that they were expecting their twins. Since then, he has shared photos and videos of the change in his body.
She received some criticism for having decided to get pregnant in her 40s, but said she was healthy enough to do so. In addition, he shared that he again underwent the in vitro method as he did with Kira.
In December, he held a “baby shower” attended by family and friends close to the actress, such as Adriana Lovier.