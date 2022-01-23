Cobán Imperial baptizes Kevin López in Guatemala; the Honduran debuted with the Creams losing

2022-01-22

Coming from the bench but leaving good feelings, this was the debut of the Honduran midfielder Kevin Lopez in soccer Guatemala with the t-shirt creams.

The Communications visited Upper Verapaz and took a painful 2-0 loss to the Imperial Coban with a double of Robin Betancourt that left the champion of Concacaf League with empty hands.

The former player of Motagua, Kevin Lopez, he started the game sitting on the bench since he is still not 100% in his physical condition, apart from that, he has just arrived and has just come out of having Covid.

‘Choloma’ came on as a substitute at minute 46′ and had an acceptable participation despite the defeat of the creams on the second date of the league competition.

In social networks, several fans of the Guatemalan institution criticized the defeat of the Communications, not so the debut of Kevin Lopez, whom they called a “good player” and who will surely “contribute” to the team.