Colombia national team confirms first loss against Peru and Argentina

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed the first loss for the games against Peru and Argentina for the next two dates of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

It’s about the forward Louis Ferdinand Muriel, from Atalanta, who due to medical disposition misses these matches that will be played on January 28 and February 1, respectively.

“The Colombian Football Federation informs that the player Luis Fernando Muriel has been summoned for the games against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, after the medical department of his Atalanta club informed us that the striker is not in optimal health conditions to travel to Colombia. The coaching staff of the Colombian national team wish them a speedy recovery, hoping that as soon as possible they can return to their activities,” said the Federation statement this Saturday.

Thus the things, the Selection Colombia is waiting to confirm what will it be the replacement of Luis Fernando Muriel among the list of forwards that coach Reinaldo Rueda has.

The coffee team is currently fourth in the standings for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers with 17 points. He has four games left and must add at least two victories and a tie to ensure their presence in the next orbital appointment.