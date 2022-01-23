Confirmed line-up for the Club América vs Atlas match

Club América is ready to have its first confrontation in the Aztec stadium against the current champion. In this way, the frame Santiago Solari They are looking to get the victory at home, especially after they broke their winning streak at home in the previous tournament and could once again return to the undefeated path. After an obligatory break of one week, the team will have to show what they have worked to obtain the first three points, after the draw against Puebla on matchday 1.

This week the azulcrema team announced two of its reinforcements, of which only one would be available and it would be Alexander Zendejas. The problem for the team is that they have not yet been able to recover their first signing, Diego Valdes and it is that the 10 has not yet recovered and had to train separately from his teammates. The Eagles squad announced on their Twitter account that one of the items that will be ready for their home debut is, of course, Jonathan dos Santos, who is willing to play.

Jorge Mere who was the element that also arrived at Coapa this week, he is still in the process of getting his work visa, so he will not be available for this matchup either. However, he managed to recover one more footballer, Miguel Layun He had had a problem in his heel so he was not included in the duel against the Strip. The winger had been an important piece for the Argentine strategist’s squad, especially in the last games of the previous season.

It is worth mentioning that in the clashes between America vs Atlas They have always scored goals, so a show is expected where the offensive part of the squad will be the ones who have a greater role, especially in the Eagles, where they will try to make a game that comes out to propose in order to add the three units they are looking for.

Alignment of America to face Atlas

This is how Solari’s team would come out: in goal William Ochoa; as central defenders Jordan Silva Y Sebastian Caceres; on the sides Jorge Sanchez Y louis sources; as containment Peter Aquinas: in attacking midfield Alvaro Fidalgo Y Richard Sanchez; like extremes savior kings Y Alexander Zendejas and at the tip Henry Martin.