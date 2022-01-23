Controversies, indiscipline and parties in quarantine

Iván Morales scored 29 goals in 100 games with Colo-Colo and is in the Chilean National Team, but he has stood out more for his indiscipline and his controversies.

During the last hours it was gaining strength and finally it is close to materializing. Striker Iván Morales is one signing away from becoming Cruz Azul’s new signing for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Chilean national team would arrive in Mexico after the FIFA date, for definitive sale from Colo-Colo.

More than 100 games with the Cacique jersey, 29 goals, several nominations for La Roja and even a goal against Mexico in last December’s friendly. But nevertheless, Tank’s career has been marked by indiscipline. Since his debut in 2017, the player has been noted for being sidelined by his coaches due to parties and controversies.

In his first year in the team of honor of Colo-Colo, Pablo Guede (today DT of Necaxa) sent him back to the Alba quarry for indiscipline. Morales himself revealed, on that occasion, that “I need to mature on and off the pitch. I’m missing a lot of things. I don’t think it was because of my personality, but there was a drop in my performance, which you have to accept“.

Then, in 2018, with Héctor Tapia as coach, The Sub-20 of La Roja marginalized Iván Morales from some friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay, wielding family reasons. However, they were acts of indiscipline that the Cacique hid, despite “The most experienced of the squad hit the forward’s table”, as revealed by La Tercera.

But the indisciplines added and continued. Mario Salas, DT of Colo-Colo in 2019, marginalized the player in August of that year and was left out of two calls. The motives? Morales would have appeared with alcohol breath in the preview of the match in which the albos faced Curicó Unido, which earned him a few weeks off the bench.

And in 2020, after Salas left him without summoning, Iván asked the Alba board to leave. “I think the club has to think that I can’t play two or three games. I hope they don’t think about them and think about my career. I think the club gives priority to players who come from abroad. I really want to see what happens. The truth is that I want to play, have continuity and if you can’t at Colo-Colo, which is the club I loveI will see what is best for my career”, assured on that occasion.

But nevertheless, in January 2021 the last great controversy would arrive. Neighbors of Morales, in the Las Condes commune, denounced that the player held permanent parties that violated Chile’s health regulations in the midst of a state of emergency due to the pandemic. In addition to the unfulfilled capacity (in a state of quarantine, maximum five people), they accused the footballer of launching fireworks from his balcony into the apartment patio. That earned him that Colo-Colo locked him up in the Casa Alba, where some of his youth squads live, in the final stretch of the tournament.

What’s more, another of the controversies that have caused the repeated marginalization of the Chilean striker is related to being overweight. In 2017, Morales confessed that “More than the preparation in the national team or here, it was my carelessness. I should have been more professional and recognized how my body works. I lost weight and I’m ready in the physical part”, after returning from the South American U-20 with weight to spare.

Today, as revealed by the Dale Albo portal, Iván arrived at the Colo-Colo preseason in Argentina with extra kilos, so DT Gustavo Quinteros did not call him in any match. Moreover, the coach confirmed at a press conference that the player was not one hundred percent physically and that is why he would not consider him in the 2022 preparation.

In the 2021 season, with Colo-Colo, Morales scored 11 goals in the National Tournament and another five in the Chile Cup. He was the team’s leading scorer that year. Several nominations for La Roja and today is part of Martín Lasarte’s call for the FIFA date in January. Will he be the striker that Cruz Azul needs?