Corina Mestre, National Theater Award 2022

The well-known actress Corina Mestre has been recognized this Saturday with the 2022 National Theater Award, reported the National Council for the Performing Arts (CNAE).

The jury of the 2022 National Theater Award met this January 22 at the CNAE headquarters, chaired by Dagoberto Gaínza, and decided to award such an important award to Corina Mestre Vilaboy, the institution reported on its Twitter account.

The jury was also made up of Marilyn Garbey, Eduardo Arrocha, Fátima Pattersson and Eugenio Hernández Espinosa.

A close presence for several generations of Cubans for her long and recognized career in the country’s theater, television, radio and cinema, the popular actress (Havana, 1954) graduated with a Bachelor of Performing Arts (1981) from the Instituto Superior of Art, and was a student of Vladimir Pieshkin, pedagogue of the Taganka under the direction of Liubimov.

In 1968 he joined the Nueva Trova Movement, interpreting poems and songs, and in 1970 the student theater movement, where he won awards at several of its festivals.

In 1981 he began to work in the Grupo Teatro Estudio, directed by Raquel Revuelta. With that company he has participated in more than 70 works, among which stand out Don Gil of the green tights, Bear, the twelfth night, Macbeth, Blood Wedding, The prodigious shoemaker, The steps, Mrs. Anne’s medals, Round, Public opinion, The vervain of the dove, die of the tale, a can of paint, we live in the city, where love grows, the golden calf Y I am still waiting.

An actress with extensive experience in children’s theater, she has worked in versions of literary classics such as cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood Y momo, the latter by Michel Ende, with an adaptation by him and Augusto Blanca and music by Augusto Blanca.

For Cuban television he has recorded soap operas and dramatized serials, among which stand out passion and prejudice, the echo of the stones, Bernarda Alba’s house, Nightlife Y Double game, as well as various teleplays.

On the radio, his work has spread to the radio stations Radio Habana Cuba and Habana Radio, voice of the City Historian’s Office. Old Havana Waltz (1988) was his first foray into film.

Between 1984 and 1989 she was an assistant professor at the Instituto Superior de Arte and from 1998 to 2005, full professor and head of the Acting Chair at ISA. He teaches actor directing and stage direction workshops at the San Antonio de los Baños International Film School.

He has taught master’s degrees in acting in Mexico and Santiago de Compostela, Spain. He has also participated in important international events such as the Cervantino Festival, the Sitges Festival and the Moscow Theater Festival, among others, and has performed in Venezuela, Mexico, Portugal, Nicaragua, Angola, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and the United States.

