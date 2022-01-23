Covid patients increase in CSS hospitals and private ones run out of beds

Dr. Alex González, National Executive Director of Health Services and Benefits of the Social Security Fund (CSS), revealed that given the increase in coronavirus infections, they have the Covid Hospital, with a capacity of 300 beds, to where patients who present this pathology are sent, and thus, guarantee care to the insured who go to the other facilities for other conditions.

“For the Social Security Fund it is important to keep services open, due to the issue of population demand, we cannot postpone their medical care… we have tried to keep both consultations and elective surgeries open, in the midst of a pandemic, in addition , we have opened the transplant program and cardiovascular surgeries”, explained Dr. González.

“We have a different situation than January 2021, at that time we were just opening the Covid Hospital in Ciudad de la Salud and we experienced the highest peaks of the second wave, while this year we have two things in favor: the facility in operation and the vaccination that has advanced, adding the arrival of pediatric immunization”, he highlighted.

He stressed that the Omicron variant is mainly affecting young people of productive age (20-59 years of age) and children.

At this time, there are 318 patients in wards, 37 in UCRE and 41 in ICU in CSS hospitals nationwide. In the COVID hospital there are 88 patients.

Meanwhile, the medical director of the San Fernando Hospital, José Terán, indicated that the hospital capacity of the COVID-19 units in private hospitals is at its maximum capacity due to the increase in cases.

After a meeting between directors of private hospitals, it was detailed that in San Fernando the nine beds assigned for COVID-19 patients are occupied, as well as the 10 beds of the Panama Clinic Hospital unit and the Panama Pacific Hospital, the 5 beds of the Hospital Paitilla and 20 at the Santa F Hospital.

However, fortunately on this occasion there are no patients in intensive care for COVID-19 in these hospitals.