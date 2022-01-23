Cruz Azul’s call for the match against Monterrey

Cruz Azul published the 22 summoned for tonight’s match against Monterrey. Christian Tabó is present and could see his first minutes with the team.

Blue Cross is serious about this Closure 2022. After an apathetic Grita México Apertura 2021, in which he could not even access the Liguilla, he began the tournament in the best way with two victories in the same number of days (his victims were Xolos de Tijuana and Juárez). You will now have your most difficult exam yet.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

For the first time in this edition of the MX League, will play as a visitor: will visit the BBVA Bancomer Stadium today at 9:06 p.m. to face Monterrey, one of the best teams and owner of the most expensive squad in Aztec football. In that line, The Machine published the list of summoned on its official sites.

Coach Juan Reynoso chose the 22 elements summoned for the game. The main novelty is the presence of Christian Tabo, who still could not debut with the Los Cementeros shirt since his arrival from Puebla.