Cuba could generate 1,100 megawatts of electricity from the wind › Science › Granma

Promoting greater use and diversification of renewable energy sources (FRE) so that electricity generation in Cuba depends less and less on the use of fossil fuels and thus achieve higher levels of independence and security in such a vital sector, is part of the Plan National Economic and Social Development until 2030.

In the particular case of wind energy (that which, produced by the movement of the blades of a wind turbine, driven by the wind, is converted into electrical energy), since the middle of the first decade of this century, the country began in On a larger scale, studies aimed at discovering the existing potential in the Cuban archipelago.

Considered, together with photovoltaics, among the two fastest growing RES in the world, wind energy does not emit toxic substances into the environment, nor does it pollute water, in addition to having one of the lowest indicators of consumption of this important resource. It is inexhaustible and its efficient use contributes to sustainable development.

ATLAS IN MANY HANDS

Professor Alfredo Roque Rodríguez, a researcher at the Center for Physics of the Atmosphere of the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet), and one of the specialists with the most experience working on the subject, told Granma that in 2005 the temporary group for the promotion of wind energy (Gtiee) was created, made up of around 20 institutions belonging to eight ministries.

Under the leadership of a team of scientists from the Institute of Meteorology itself, with the active participation of professors from the Center for the Study of Renewable Energy Technologies (Ceter), of what is now the José Antonio Echeverría Technological University of Havana, and other entities, the first A significant contribution from the Gtiee came a year later, when the first wind map of Cuba was completed.

Roque Rodríguez specified that, through the implementation of two international projects, in order to obtain this result, highly efficient and reliable physical-mathematical models were applied, developed by the Renewable Energy Laboratory of Riso, Denmark, and the Environment Canada institution.

«We managed to digitize all the wind data from the 68 existing meteorological stations in the country, a task in which we received the support of the young Computer Club of the provincial capitals.

«Thus we created a database that contains the records, at different times, of the strength and direction of the wind, measured at a height of ten meters. In 43 of the stations involved in the study, the measurements collected for this variable were in the order of 30 to 35 years,” said Professor Roque Rodríguez.

The investigation confirmed the existence of 21 zones with favorable conditions for installing wind farms and led to an estimate of the existing potential being made for the first time in Cuba, whose range, at an average altitude of 50 meters, ranged between 4,000 and 15,000 megawatts (MW), including coastal areas, interior spaces, mountainous regions and the small keys around the largest island, Professor Alfredo Roque pointed out.

All the information collected contributed to the basic knowledge for the subsequent preparation of the Wind Atlas of Cuba, which was carried out by specialists from the Insmet Center for Atmospheric Physics, and was part of an international project financed by the International Development Cooperation Agency, from Canada.

On this occasion, the expert stressed, the wind speed measurements were made at heights of ten, 30, 50 and one hundred meters, which required the installation of around one hundred Meteorological Reference and Wind Prospecting towers, managing to characterize the surface layer atmosphere in order to achieve the maximum use of wind energy.

The results strengthened the knowledge of the areas of the country with sufficient wind resources to generate electricity on a large scale.

Become an essential scientific tool when selecting the sites for future wind farms, the Atlas showed that, due to its geographical position and relief characteristics, the north central eastern region of Cuba has the most favorable conditions for the development of that renewable energy source, presenting few environmental obstacles that hinder the use of the intensity of the breezes, said the researcher Alfredo Roque.

According to the also Secretary of the Insmet Scientific Council, the technically installable potential for electricity generation in our country, from wind, is about 1,100 MW.

RECENT RESEARCH

Scientists and technicians from the Insmet Center for Physics of the Atmosphere are currently working on the design of forecasts to roughly calculate the energy contribution of a wind farm, based on predicting the behavior of the wind force in different time periods in the place where lies the installation.

Professor Alfredo Roque specified that abrupt rises and falls in wind speed can affect the performance of the electrical system and increase generation costs, hence the importance of predicting in advance the probable fluctuations of this meteorological variable.

He highlighted that, through the use of novel methodologies based on numerical modeling of time and artificial intelligence techniques, it has been applied, experimentally, in the Los Canarreos and Gibara 1 wind farms, located on the Isla de la Juventud and Holguín, respectively, a forecast model of the behavior of wind power, with high levels of satisfaction on the part of the National Load Dispatch of the Electric Union.

Also, he asserted, we are updating the studies on the electrical discharges associated with this type of storm, one of the natural phenomena that can cause the most damage to wind turbines, as well as the analysis of the maximum wind in regions of wind sites, in particular the caused by hurricanes.

The above makes it possible to select the most appropriate class of wind turbine for each region of our country, depending on the historical frequency of occurrence and average intensity of these dangerous events.

“In all the future scenarios evaluated, the climate projections suggest that, throughout the 21st century, the speed of the surface wind will continue to increase to a greater or lesser extent in a large part of the national territory, particularly towards the north coast.”

Such an increase supports the priority given to the execution of the Cuban wind program until 2030, the date by which 13 of these parks should have been built, Professor Alfredo Roque emphasized.