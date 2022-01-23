Curious images in the beatification ceremony of Rutilio Grande, Fray Cosme Spessotto and two laymen

With joy and jubilation, the Catholic Church celebrated the life and beatification of Rutilio Grande, Fray Cosme Spessotto and laymen Nelson Lemus and Manuel Solórzano in Plaza Salvador del Mundo, El Paisnal and San Juan Nonualco, in La Paz.

For

M. Cortez, F. Rubio, M. Rivera |

A parishioner who has covered herself completely to avoid sunburn applauds praises that are currently being played. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



“The Salvadoran people see in the martyrs who have been inscribed today in the book of the blessed, an image of their own history, marked by joy and hope, sadness and anguish,” said Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez during the homily that honored the life of the blessed. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



Moments before the event, a priest confesses to a parishioner. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



José Carlos Aguirre, 7 years old, wears a t-shirt alluding to the celebration in the municipality of El Paisnal, land of Blessed Rutilio Grande. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio



María de Valiente sells Fray Cosme shirts outside the church of San Juan Nonualco. She assured that the design is made by a child under 12 years of age who has admiration for the blessed. Photo EDH/ Nohemí Ángel



A group of parishioners listen and observe the beatification from the plaza of El Paisnal, the town of Rutilio Grande, now blessed. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio



Some people have left their seats as the sun goes down and seek shade. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



Two assistants take a photo moments before the beatification. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



Some Friars protect themselves from the sun under the stage. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



Franciscan friars arrived from Plans de Renderos for the beatification, waiting under the shade of some trees. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



Teresa de Jesús Menjívar arrived from Apopa, while the event begins, she covers herself from the sun. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



In El Paisnal a procession was held to celebrate his blessed, Rutilio Grande-Photo EDH/ Francisco Rubio



Ecuadorian religious traveled to El Salvador to witness the beatification. Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez



Photo EDH/ Nohemí Ángel



Photo HRE/ Menly Cortez

