Cynthia Rodríguez breathes fashion with a black and white look

Cynthia Rodríguez with a jacket and shorts shows off a new style | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez shows off all her style with a jacket and shorts in black and white with an engraving similar to that of a well-known luxury brand that flooded the entire outfit.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, become one of the fashion queens of Tv Azteca, a new set gives a twist to her style with a blazer combined with tight knee-length shorts.

Black and white dominated one of the most recent trends with which the “rump princess” featured in one of his most recent sessions on Instagram.

Of my favorite looks, the famous 37-year-old wrote followed by a black heart and some credits in which she thanked those who collaborated in this session: @steph_closet_boutique, Makeup @dormaka, Hairstyle @vanimaquillaje, Photo: @sergiotorressa

Cynthia Rodríguez with jacket and short shows off a new style. Photo: Capture Instagram



Luxurious, the colleague of Kristal Silva and Capi Pérez, modeled in front of the camera in two sessions that she shared from her official account where she has accumulated 3.5 million subscribers to date.

The faithful followers of Cynthia Rodriguez They did not hesitate to react, accumulating a total of 78, 145 likes, including Sebastián Yatra, in addition to various messages.

The “mexican youtuber“, who was distinguished as the “Best Dressed”, was captured outside the corridors of Tv Azteca from where he captivated even Carlos Rivera, who was one of the first to react to the publication.

With a romantic message, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra expressed his love for “Academy alumna“.

Always beautiful, Cynthia’s partner wrote, followed by a red heart

Some other posts for the “Academy alumna“Born on May 8, 1984, they highlighted that the beauty of Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz is a constant in all her photos.

Beautiful, Very beautiful, Hello Cynoficial, good afternoon my love, how beautiful you are, I like you very much, you are beautiful, I love you my love, How beautiful, What a beauty of a woman, Wow beautiful, I only know that I am your fan!!!

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, He added the touch with a pair of extravagant gold sneakers which attracted much of the attention to his fans, who could appreciate the beauty of his feet to which they dedicated some praise.

God, everything looks good on you, woman, I love the beauty of a woman, it can be seen in some of the reactions, towards the interpreter of If you are not with me.

The actress of series and soap operas like “Educating Nina“, “Woman bought” and “An open heart”, expressed the desire to make her dream of becoming a mother come true and hopefully very soon that will become a reality.