David Faitelson revealed the reason why he fled from Mexico to the United States (Photo: Youtube/El Canal de Javier Alarcón)

One of the most recognized voices in Mexican sports television is that of David Fatelson, the analyst ESPN more than 3 million 700 thousand followers on his Twitter account and who has accumulated more than 30 years of experience in the media.

After being born in Ashkelon, Israel and live his first 8 years of life there, Faitelson landed in Mexico and lived in the capital for 30 years, where he planted his first steps in print media and consolidated his name on television, for which In 2008, the opportunity to emigrate to the United States and join ESPN opened up..

Despite the professional opportunity in a company that recently arrived in Mexico, the reasons why David Fatelson left Mexico were not strictly work-related, but were due to personal reasons involving security issues and pressure.

David Faitelson revealed the reason why he resigned from TV Azteca and emigrated to the United States (Photo: ESPN)

During an interview for Javier Alarcon on your channel Youtube, the analyst explained that he decided to flee from Mexico City due to the insecurity problems that exist in Mexico, since he had previously disclosed the correct development that his daughters had in the American school system.

“I sought to leave Mexico due to a problem… Two things came together: first, the insecurity in Mexico City and then, the pressure on TV Azteca. I smelled like José Ramón and at that time there was a witch hunt for everything that smelled like José Ramón”.

Regarding the problems I had Jose Ramon Fernandez in Aztec TV, which eventually forced him to resign from the Ajusco company, David Fatelson He chose to defy himself before and emigrate to the United States, where he looked for a way to enter ESPN.

Young David Faitelson on DeporTV, a TV Azteca program with José Ramón Fernández (Photo: Screenshot/DEPORTV)

Despite having left Mexico City and settled in the United States, Faitelson constantly asked for a change of locations to ESPN.

“I have been coming back. From Bristol City I said ‘I can’t with this weather’. I woke up late on a Saturday and it was dark. At three in the afternoon it was already dark and I said ‘no’”. It was then that the possibility of returning to Mexico opened up; but nevertheless, ESPN opened new offices in Los Angeles and the future changed for David.

“Then I realized that strange. Mine is Mexico, Mexican soccer and I need to be there, even to get feedback. What happened here in Los Angeles was that there was more talk about the Lakers, there was more talk about the Dodgers and in the newsroom itself. It wasn’t my thing”.

David Faitelson currently lives in San Diego, California, in the United States (Photo: Instagram@davidfaitelson_espn)

Because of these professional and personal problems, David requested a transfer to the company bound for San Diego, California, with the intention of being able to travel to Mexico City every Wednesday and stay until Saturday, to be able to be in the live broadcasts from the studio in the capital.

“The plan was like this because even my wife Irene accompanied me. We have a house in Mexico, we have a family and even before the pandemic, the date was set for the last daughter to go to university for us to return to Mexico, maybe not to the city, but to return to our roots”, he sentenced.

In this way the analyst ESPN described how he decided to leave for the United States and get away from the chaos and insecurity of the Mexican capital, in addition to venturing outside Aztec TV; however, after 13 years in the neighboring country, he accepted missing his homeland and the desire to return.

