David Ortiz will host a party for Hall of Fame location

This coming Tuesday, January 25, the results of the voting for the Hall of Fameclass 2022. A few days before the deadline for delivering qualified ballots expires for writers with the right to vote, David Ortiz still leading the poll with just over 83 percent raised. It should be clarified that to be exalted to the Immortal Precinct, 75 percent of the votes are required.

While visiting Boston, big daddy revealed that he is still calm on the issue of his eligibility for Cooperstown, and added that the day the result is announced, will meet with his family and friends at his home in Santo Domingoin his native Dominican Republic. Will there be a party before all its people? We will find out in the next few days.

Ortiz retired from baseball for good in 2016 wearing the uniform of his beloved Red Sox. His final season in MLB was legendary. His impressive resume includes a .286 batting average, 541 home runs, three World Series titles (Boston), 10 All-Star nominations and seven Silver Sluggers.

The other two ex-players with a chance of earning a place in the Hall of Immortals are: Barry Bond and Roger Clemens, both of whom also currently exceed the threshold of 75 per cent of the statutory votes.