Dembélé skips training due to gastric indisposition and Barça justifies it

The mess between Ousmane Dembélé and FC Barcelona has not finished. Once again, he was left out of the Barça squad and, in principle, responded to the club’s decision not to call him up if he did not renew his contract. However, the Frenchman has ‘added’ a new chapter to his cold war with the Catalans. He did not appear at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper this Sunday and more doubts are opened regarding his case.

The international with France was summoned, like the rest of his teammates, to the facilities of the Barça club, where they were going to find out who Xavi would be summoned to travel to Vitoria this Sunday. Dembélé did not appear and later communicated to those responsible for Barça that he was indisposed. It remains to ask: Was he left off the list because of the club’s decision or because of his indisposition?

In any case, the mystery is nowhere near solved. Barcelona issued a brief statement explaining that “the first team player Ousmane Dembélé did not appear this morning at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper, just as it was mentioned, due to a gastric indisposition”.

It should be remembered that a few days ago Dembélé informed Barça that he was not going to extend his stay at the Camp Nou beyond June 30 of this year, when his current contract expires. For this reason, the club’s football director, Mateu Alemany, commented to the official media of the Barça entity that “he and his agents have been informed that He has to leave the club and that he has to seek a transfer before January 31.”

Dembele remains firm

The fact is that, despite the fact that Barça wants Dembélé to leave the club in this winter transfer window to generate income and prevent him from leaving the club without leaving a euro, the player’s position is very different. He wants to fulfill his contract and leave the Camp Nou on July 1. Everything seems to indicate that he will not ‘give in’ to the demands of the directors of the Catalan entity and has already stated that “I prohibit anyone from speaking for me or for my representative, whom I fully trust. I am fully involved and the club and my coach. I’ve always given everything and that’s not going to change”, so the war, far from ending, is just beginning.