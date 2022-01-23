Deportivo Cali confirms the departure of Hernán Menosse for Uruguayan football

This Saturday, Deportivo Cali through a press release confirmed the release of Uruguayan defender Hernán Menosse, who will play for Peñarol in his country.

The verdiblanco confirmed that: “The separation of the professional footballer does not represent any cost for our institution. Hernán Menosse for personal and family reasons, hopes to continue his career in his native country.”

Menosse arrived at Deportivo Cali for the 2021 season at the express request of then coach Alfredo Arias. With the ‘sugar’ shirt he played 75 games, scored three goals, assisted four times, received 19 yellow cards and was sent off once.

“We appreciate the contribution and performance of the player and we wish him the greatest successes, both personal and professional. The substitute in the Verdiblanca defense will be announced in due course,” Cali points out.

From the moment that Hernán Menosse’s departure was known, it has been speculated that his replacement would be former youth player Germán Mera who plays for Junior de Barranquilla.