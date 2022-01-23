Deputies fight in the National Congress of Honduras

(CNN Spanish) — A group of deputies from the Libertad y Refundación party, the political organization of the elected president Xiomara Castro, led a fight this Friday in the National Congress during a session called to appoint the provisional board of directors for the new legislative period 2022-2026.

The cause would have been that around 20 deputies from the Libertad y Refundación party were unaware of an October 2021 agreement that stipulated that the president of the National Congress would be a deputy from the Salvador de Honduras party.

The legislators who did not respect the agreement allied themselves with colleagues from the Honduran National Party and the Liberal Party, which together have more than 80 deputies, and appointed Jorge Calix, from the Libertad y Refundación party, as provisional president of Congress.

Xiomara Castro posted a message on her Twitter account with the following text: The betrayal was consummated!

Castro’s reaction is due to the fact that these deputies from his own party did not obey the mandate to support deputy Luis Redondo, who is from the Salvador Party of Honduras, for the presidency of congress.

Congressman Jorge Calix told CNN that the constitution allows him to aspire to the presidency of the National Congress and that at no time have they betrayed the Libertad y Refundación party.

Next Sunday, the 128 deputies are summoned to form the definitive board of directors that will govern the destinies of the National Congress for the next four years.