Deputies Luis Redondo and Jorge Cálix are appointed as heads of the Honduran Congress | News

The Honduran Congress appointed this Sunday in two parallel sessions the deputies Luis Redondo and Jorge Cálix at the head of its Board of Directors for the period 2022-2026.

In the Legislative building, which woke up without electricity and which this morning was still guarded by followers of the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) Party after the early morning popular vigil in defense of democracy, 48 deputies elected Luis Redondo, who was the proposal of the parties Libre, Salvador de Honduras and Christian Democracy.

Simultaneously, in session before 82 legislators who met at the Bosques de Zambrano country club, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa (capital), Deputy Jorge Cálix was sworn in.

Deputy Cálix has the support of the National, Liberal and Anti-Corruption Party benches, in addition to the deputies expelled from Libre, accused of treason and breach of the agreement signed with Salvador Nasralla.

It should be remembered that the coalition that led Xiomara Castro to electoral victory established a political agreement that consisted of Nasralla, from the Salvador Party of Honduras, giving up running for the highest position in the country in exchange for presiding over the National Congress.

Days ago, the president-elect declared that on January 27 she would be sworn in before a judge and not before Congress in the event that her Board of Directors was chaired by Cálix, who along with 17 other deputies were expelled from Libre after turning their backs to the aforementioned agreement.

Without electricity and without the presence of the majority of deputies, the National Congress remains, today the election of the board of directors is expected. pic.twitter.com/qHDwkxIqGM – Gilda Silvestrucci (@GildateleSUR)

January 23, 2022





After this betrayal, Cálix got support from the ruling party to preside over Congress instead of Redondo.

Before this event, Libre’s legislative caucus was made up of 50 deputies (of the 128 that make up Congress). Now it is represented by only 32, which leaves them in a minority to support Xiomara Castro’s legislative agenda, focused on promoting profound changes in the country.

This Saturday, before hundreds of supporters gathered at a vigil outside the National Congress, Xiomara Castro reiterated that this mass mobilization was being carried out to prevent Congress from being hijacked by the interests of the traditional parties (Liberal and National, the latter from the outgoing president, Juan Orlando Hernández).

He stated that this call was directed against the businesses of organized crime, corruption and drug trafficking that Hernández represents.

Free party supporters woke up outside Congress to support the election of the president of that state power. pic.twitter.com/MFVU854Fvr – Gilda Silvestrucci (@GildateleSUR)

January 23, 2022





In addition, he called for rejecting the maneuver of placing people at the head of Congress who do not respond to the mandate of the people who achieved victory at the polls, but rather from the interests of what he called “the bipartisanship led by the dictator Juan Orlando Hernández (. ..) with the direct complicity of a few traitorous deputies, elected by the people under our flag”, he stressed.

The 18 legislators expelled from the Libre party are Jorge Cálix, Beatriz Valle, Denis Chirinos, Francis Cabrera, Mario Enrique Cálix, Mario Portillo, Samuel Madrid, Ronald Panchame, Ramón Soto, Marco Tinoco, Edgardo Castro, Juan Ramón Flores, Sergio Castellanos, Germán Altamirano, Yahvé Sabillón, Marco Eliud Girón, Wilmer Cruz and Margarita Dabdoub Sikaffi.