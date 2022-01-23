Derek, who received the most expensive medicine in the world for his spinal muscular atrophy, has died

One-year-old Derek was one of three Ecuadorian children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) who received the world’s most expensive drug, Zolgensma, free of charge from the Ministry of Health. He died yesterday, Saturday, a week after undergoing surgery so that he no longer uses nasogastric tubes in Quito.

The Minister of Health, Ximena Garzón, published her most sincere condolences.

“May God shelter him in his arms and give his parents the strength to cope with this difficult situation. You will always be with us, as an indelible symbol, reminding us of the importance of caring for each child with SMA,” the official said on her networks. social.

The boy received the gene therapy he needed to survive since last October.

Derek’s parents, who live in Portoviejo, were always grateful to the people who supported them in networks and tried to help them get the medicine that was valued at 2.1 million dollars.

Babies with this disease should be treated with Zolgensma before their first birthday. Thanks to the fact that Derek managed to start therapy on time, he was able to celebrate his first year with his family on November 8.