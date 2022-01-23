Díaz-Canel: Together we can build well-being and prosperity › To think in QR mode › Granma

With many teachings and collective deepening, the integral visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and its auxiliary structure to Sancti Spíritus culminated, where the fulfillment of the agreements after the 8th. Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in making the conclusions, said: “If we say that Marxism cannot be assumed as a dogma, if the particularities of each country have to be taken into account and its historical processes, what does that mean in Cuba? Go to the thought of Fidel. That is why the legacy of that thought is so important and strengthen it from the feelings, convictions, emotions of our youth and our people.

«We have been emphasizing that we have to build socialism from our neighborhoods, offering truth and virtue from firmness and coherence, from elegance and moderation. We plan a lot to work on the physical things of the neighborhood: water problems, road problems, housing problems. All of this has to be done. But we also have to work on the spirituality of the neighborhood, on sentiment, on how to educate, on how we achieve popular participation through culture and social work.

“And so, with everyone contributing,” continued the president, “we are giving them hope, and since people have the transformation of the neighborhood in their hands, and that transformation has become part of their lives, then we are also leaving the construction in their hands. of socialism from their community, from their life projects. There can be no intervention. You have to study the neighborhood and that the neighborhood proposes, organizes and promotes the actions.

“Let us defend production, let us seek a more efficient harvest, the use of agricultural measures, local development; let us address in a more effective way the inequalities and vulnerabilities that we have at the social level to reduce them, and that all the transformations lead us to greater macroeconomic stability. I believe that if we work in this way this year, no matter how complex the situation may be, we will continue to win and continue to give examples of what a people determined to achieve for itself – defending its sovereignty and self-determination – well-being and prosperity. If the people from Sancti Spiritus work like this, they will follow the march that Serafín Sánchez asked of them».

THINK ABOUT DEVELOPMENT POSSIBILITIES

In the presence, also, of the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres, Roberto Morales Ojeda, the first secretary of the Party in Jatibonico, Isbel Reyna Abreu, intervened: «It has been a very profitable visit, a learning visit. We, the cadres, have interpreted the methods, the work styles. We have received indications that they are being attended to, mainly in the assistance to the communities, and in seeking that they can be self-sustaining.

«The visit came to ratify that the way is to identify the problems to go with speed on them. Sometimes localisms limit us, and now they have inspired us to think big, to achieve greater development. You have to push, you have to demand. The visit has been very ethical and respectful towards us, and for the municipality it has been vital to think about all the possibilities of development».

Yuleisy Cancio Sánchez, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party in Cabaiguán, also expressed her opinion: «More than a visit, it was a moment of frank dialogue, to link us more with that people who expect from us. Our municipality is eminently agricultural, and there are popotentialities to have more efficient results. The work of the political coordinator has allowed us to combine more. The most important thing is not the facade of the revival of the centers, but the ambiencepolitical entity that remains in the communities where we work, even when we still have to do. It would be unforgivable not to follow up on all the accusations that have been made to us.

For her part, the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Deivy Pérez Martín, explained that the visit had been a pleasant exercise, as part of the style of work that has to be enriched in the province: «It has been of great satisfaction, firstly, for the commitment and responsibility in organizing the program; that all the objectives were met and that we could also learn from the difficulties. The opinion states speak of the teachings, the transparency and the instructive work with which it was carried out at all times, combining control and help in order to move forward.

“COVID-19 changed the work systems that we had designed in the province, because we had to stop dealing with a group of tasks that the Party systematically carried out, in order to find solutions to all the new problems imposed by the transmission of the epidemic. Even so, we prioritized the exchange, in difficult situations, with grassroots organizations and with municipal committees, to create conditions in the complex situation we were going through; but above all to demonstrate that the operation of the Party was much more than giving an ordinary meeting or delivering the price.

“To the extent that we properly organize the meetings, deep reports are made that really look at the sector from the Party’s operation and what corresponds to it in each place, we will also be able to advance in the transformation of all the problems in each of the territories. What remains for us is to work, which is what is needed, “said Pérez Martín.

WHAT DID THE VISIT OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE SECRETARIAT OBSERVE?

Agriculture, education, health, culture, communication and community centers were visited, contacting militants, workers, peasants, students, artists, journalists, intellectuals, leaders and the population in general.

The administrative approaches continue in the conception of the topics that are analyzed in the bureau and in the plenary sessions of the Municipal Committee. A similar situation presents the planning of the members of the Executive Bureau.

Regarding the Party’s attention to economic and social activity, they considered that it should continue to gain in effectiveness and prioritize the active participation of workers, militants and young people in the control and demand of grassroots organizations for problems related to collections and payments, certification of accounting, proper execution of the plan and budget, completion of templates, preparation of personnel and savings.

The discussion process with the health workers, on confronting illegalities in the production, distribution, prescription and marketing of medicines, will begin at the end of January.

Dialogue with young people must be strengthened in all scenarios, and the work with activists in social networks must be renewed, aimed at increasing the generation of content and the training of revolutionary activism in the digital scenario.

Spaces for exchange, debate and dialogue are not incorporated, in all cases, into the work systems of some institutions, the Party itself and the Union of Young Communists.

In all the communities, a favorable political environment and unity of action around the Party can be seen. Issues of community interest were addressed and the importance of achieving popular participation to solve difficulties was verified. The work of the political coordinators in the popular councils was recognized.

In the exchange with university students, emphasis was placed on the need to deepen the work of university extension, participation in impact tasks, updating the contents on computer science and knowledge on social networks, as well as perfecting the platforms information technology that guarantees a greater service to the population.

In the exchange with the directorates of Culture, Uneac, UPEC, visits to the media and socio-cultural projects, innovative experiences in some media outlets were confirmed, and the need to elevate the role of communication social, to strengthen the training of human resources in the sector and to improve technological equipment.

They highlighted the need to work in the territory in the selection and preparation of higher level colleagues in technical specialties, since most of the cadres are not graduates of these specialties, which causes an incidence in the fulfillment of the main tasks run by all organizations.