direct transportation from queens to brooklyn

Ana runs a grocery store a few blocks from where the Bay Ridge station would be located. Express Intercounty, a new means of transportation that will link Queens and Brooklyn in a direct way.

According to this employee, the number of users that this station will attract could increase sales, especially because after the pandemic and in the area, the clientele has dropped by up to 60%.

“Many people have left, factories have closed, many people are not working. I would say that perhaps because many people stop when they come from far away, but for the clientele it is good,” says Ana.

The government is still considering whether the route will be traversed by a subway, a light rail or bus. According to that study, about 96,000 people a week commute within and between Brooklyn and Queens.

The new mode of transportation will allow residents of Sunset Park and Bay Ridge to reach Jackson Heights in about 40 minutes.

The initiative is called the Express Intercounty and the feasibility study was recently carried out. The project would not take long to materialize because it would use existing train tracks that are now in disuse.

This project could transport more than 74,000 people each week and the railcars or buses could be stored after use at a bus stop located at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

The Express Intercounty would connect to 17 subway and Long Island Railroad stations.

This would benefit Ana, who goes to Queens every month for a medical visit: “When I go there I think about it a thousand times, because that’s like taking the whole day; the whole afternoon or the whole morning.”

And it is that, today, users in this area have to go to Manhattan and change to get to Queens: “Take the N train and get off and back up in Manhattan and take the 7 in Manhattan and from there it takes us, It’s almost two hours,” explains a passenger.