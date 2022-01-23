Do you plan to retire as soon as possible?

where was that a doctor never retires? Before the pandemic, that aphorism was already intuited from the past, but with it it is seen to come that, when it ends, there will be many who will try to retire from active life as soon as they can.

The Doctors’ Union of Catalonia (Metges de Catalunya, MC) and the Council of Doctors’ Associations of Catalonia (CCMC), aware of the greater interest of the group (now mostly born during the baby boom) for the withdrawal, have claimed this week that overtime and continuous care shifts (shifts) carried out throughout working life computed for contribution purposes and serve to advance the retirement age or to increase the amount of the pension.

And they have also asked that the medical profession, as is the case with others, have compensatory mechanisms for the risk conditions involved in its exercise, so that doctors have facilities to shorten your withdrawal of professional activity. As well as that, in the event that they voluntarily decide to extend their working life, this effort is also rewarded with professional improvements and working conditions.

These may seem reasonable requests, and even more so considering the unattractive working and salary conditions that most doctors in Spain have, but there is a problem, which is surely what the competent administrations and public and private employers are seeing: in the next five years, 20% of currently active doctors will retire and nothing is being done to guarantee generational change.

The lack of planning in this regard goes back a long way, and for this reason, before the 2008 crisis, they resorted to attracting foreign doctors, especially South Americans, with what this entailed in the difficult homologation of specialty titles and, ethically, in depriving developing countries of such valuable professionals.

MC and the CCMC, knowing that this is not a fet (fact) differential Catalan, have called on the medical organizations of the whole of Spain to “join efforts and act in a coordinated way to that the retirement of the doctors enjoy decent conditions and recognize the services provided to society over several decades.

A study carried out before the pandemic by Marc Soler, director of the Barcelona College of Physicians (COMB), and other members of this corporation (the second in Spain by volume of members), comes to mind. entitled Analysis of medical retirement in Barcelona. Tired of exercising? and published in Medicina Clínica in 2019. This work, according to data from a registry of retired doctors of the COMB where the doctor voluntarily registers at the end of his practice, assumed that in the previous 5 years there had been a decrease in the average retirement age of doctors.

“This circumstance raised the need to analyze the reasons for early retirement, precisely in a period of need for professionals to cover the demands of the public and private health system,” the authors state in the article. They wanted to know the age and reasons for retirement between 2016 and 2018, the occupational profile of the doctor upon retiring and determining whether there were differences based on the specialty, field of work, gender, etc.

The information was collected in November 2018 and 269 complete responses were analyzed. The average retirement age was 64.96 years (64.72 in women, 65.15 in men) and 242 doctors (89.96%) had a registered specialty, highlighting Family and Community Medicine (41, 16.94%), Pediatrics (16, 6.61% ) and Anesthesiology (14, 5.79%).

At the time of retirement, 64.68% (174) had only one job, while 35.32% (95) had multiple jobs. 160 doctors (59.48%) retired from the public sector, 85 (31.60%) from the private sector and 24 (8.92%) from both sectors. 74.20% of professionals retired completely.

Regarding the reasons for retirement: 102 (39.38%) accepted the transition to a new stage, 59 (22.78%) for excess care burden55 (21.24%) due to mandatory retirement imposed by the company, 21 (8.11%) due to feel undervalued12 (4.6%) for reasons of force majeure and 10 (3.86%), as they were not financially compensated for continuing to work.

“The results show that healthcare pressure, especially in Family Medicine (…), has a direct impact on early retirement. Regarding the reasons for retirement, it should be noted that 34.75% left the year unhappy -“care pressure”, “feeling undervalued” and “economically it did not compensate”-. Adding those “forced” to retire (public activity), it is found that 56% of retirees could have continued to be active if the working conditions had been more favorable (professional recognition, policies to promote labor flexibility, schedule adaptation, progressive reduction in working time, etc.),” ​​the authors point out.

They defend that “organizations and care centers should have concrete progressive retirement policies that they were attractive to professionals and that they allowed the group of doctors of retirement age, who voluntarily wanted to continue their care and teaching activity, to reconsider their choice”. And they recall: “They warned of the need to replace the doctors of the baby boom Y an answer to the problem was not found in the administrations“.