Don’t stop! Now Aaron Rodgers takes aim at… President Joe Biden!

The Green Bay Packers star is not so in agreement with the vaccination campaign carried out by the current US administration. What did he tell you?

Green Bay Packers will debut this weekend in the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in a match with a lot of historical dye against San Francisco 49ers, in what will be a new opportunity to get into the final of the National Conference.

But apparently his marshal, Aaron Rodgers, one of the stars that the league has, still has his head in what has been a mess with the statements he gave some time ago about the coronavirus and his confusion with his vaccination status.

Although this time, it was for everything: Rodgers decided to give his opinion about the mass vaccination that has been carried out in the United States, and particularly targeted the president of the nation, the Democrat Joe Biden.

Rodgers took aim at Biden

In an interview with ESPN this week, Packers quarterback he was noted to be upset with the position taken by the Democratic administration in the face of the pandemic, particularly as it has targeted the unvaccinated.

If we go deeper, Rodgers appears to be unhappy with the term “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, said by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in an official document a few months ago. This can also be considered a response to the report that the president, in conversation with Green Bay fans in Kentucky, said he wanted to “that Rodgers get vaccinated for the good of the league“.