Edén Muñoz says goodbye to Caliber 50 to become a soloist | News from Mexico

CITY OF MEXICO.- One of the most famous Mexican groups will have to say goodbye to its vocalist Eden Muñoz, after the singer decided to move away from Caliber 50 to start his career as a soloist and bet on this new path.

This was revealed by the singer during a private event where he made it clear that he is one of the best performers within the Mexican regional, for which is ready to take this big step and definitively separate from the band.

And it is that this rumors began to emerge a few weeks ago, ensuring that the members had some problems of coexistence, believing that the problems were overcoming them and this caused great controversies in the entertainment world.

In addition, Muñoz changed his name on social networks and dropped the Caliber 50 name, making it clear that something was approaching.

After this, the Mexican composer had certain appearances as a soloist in different concerts of other well-known artists who confirmed the rumor that was speculated for so long.

Y is that the famous was special guest at the XV years party of the daughter of the trumpeter of the MS Band, to later go on stage accompanied by other musicians while he played the accordion.

For its part, Horacio Palencia ended up confirming the separation of the band by sharing a tender message to show love, respect and support for Edén Muñoz through a clip that he shared on his social networks.

Much success compa Eden in his new stage as a soloist. Blessings”, he wrote next to the images of the artist on stage.

At the moment, Caliber 50 has not confirmed or denied this information, so it ishis fans are quite worried about the future of the group after they announced several months ago that they will perform in Texas, although many speculate that they could make the announcement after the concerts.