Eight violent deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Guayaquil; this year there are 62 murders in Zone 8 | Security | News

This Friday morning, another man was killed in Guasmo; hours before, three deaths were recorded in the same sector.

Crimes nationwide have increased by more than 121 cases, going from 76 murders (from January 1 to 21, 2021) to 197 in the first 21 days of 2022. And in Zone 8 that increase is even worse. In the same period, 20 violent deaths were reported last year. This year there are already 62 cases between Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón.

And it is precisely Guayaquil where at least 50 of these cases have occurred. In fact, between the afternoon of Thursday, January 20, and the morning of Friday, January 21, eight violent deaths were recorded in Guayaquil alone.

This Friday morning, a man was shot at Juan Montalvo. An ambulance arrived at the sector, but the paramedics confirmed the death of the victim, who has not yet been identified.

This Thursday, seven murders were recorded in Guayaquil.

The first event occurred at 3:00 p.m. on 29th and I, in the suburb. A subject arrived at the sector on a bicycle and fired several shots at four people who were on board a vehicle; one died and three more were injured.

The deceased is Jairon Brando Valle Pilco, 21, who has a record for possession of weapons. He died inside the vehicle from the severity of his injuries.

The injured are Luis Darío VM, 25 years old, who has no record. He was shot in the chest and right leg. His health condition is stable.

Ronny Adrian BQ, 26, was also injured. He doesn’t have a record either. He was shot in the back and his health is stable.

Josué Danny BE, 21, has two gunshot wounds to the right side rib and one to the right arm, and his health status is reserved.

Hours earlier, three men were gunned down near a coop park. South Guasmo crystal.

Preliminary versions indicate that three men arrived in a vehicle and began shooting at the victims who were gathered outside a house.

Residents of the sector reported that they heard more than 30 shots in the middle of the attacks. Four men were hit by bullets, three of them died in the Guasmo hospital.

Jhonathan Emanuel Vivero Vivero, 21, bled to death. He doesn’t have a record.

Cristian Joel López Rúa, 21, also died at the health home and had not been detained by the Police either.

Edison Elías Chalá Castillo, 24, is the third fatality. He does record several arrests for illicit drug trafficking and robbery.

While in block 8 of Bastión Popular, in the north of Guayaquil, Isac Caicedo was assassinated. His relatives told the police that a subject went looking for him and under deception took him to the street. There he was intercepted by other men who shot him. A Colombian citizen was injured and was taken to a health center in the sector.

The young man received five shots that caused his death. He had a criminal record for the theft of a motorcycle, according to the Police.

In the area of ​​Flor de Bastión, in the north, a Venezuelan was killed with three shots. Previous versions refer that the foreigner suffered the theft of his motorcycle. The assassins shot him three times.

At midnight there was another assassination-style attack on the Santa Monica citadel in the southern district. Until then, several men arrived in a white car who shot David Fernando Zhingri Llerena, 35, who had left his house to shop.

Although the ambulance arrived in the sector, the paramedics confirmed the death of the man, who recorded an arrest in 2013 for possession of weapons. (I)