Eugenio Derbez was linked to the murder of Paco Stanley and declared as a suspect | Famous

Eugenio Derbez revealed that the Mexican authorities implicated in the murder of Paco Stanley occurred on June 7, 1999 in Mexico City, for which he had to go to testify as a suspect.
At that time Televisa, the network to which the actor belonged, and TV Azteca, where Stanley worked, were engaged in an advertising ‘war’ for ratings, using billboards in the streets of Mexico City to advertise their programming.
Months before Stanley’s murder, Derbez made fun of the show ‘One after another’ in a spectacular, which Paco was driving, a fact that made him a “enemy”, according to the authorities.
Derbez recalled the anecdote on the ‘Ventaneando’ program: “(The mockery) It was a little before Paco Stanley’s death, they sent for me as suspected of being an enemy of Paco Stanley, but (I said) ‘I am not an enemy of Paco Stanley'”, the actor defended himself.
However, it was thanks to the billboards that the authorities linked him to the murder, as there was a possible rivalry among them: “There was a war of spectaculars and you attacked him“was the police response.
“I had to go testify because I was accused of being one (of the suspects),” he shared on the Mexican program.
The main suspects in the death of Paco Stanley
Comedian mario bezares and the dancer paola during They were in prison for a year and a half, during which time they were investigated for allegedly being implicated in the murder of the famous Mexican presenter, of whom they were companions in the program ‘Una after another’.
Finally, they were acquitted and released to the not find enough evidence to be found guilty.
On June 7, 1999, Paco Stanley was shot to death aboard a pickup truck minutes after leaving a restaurant in Mexico City. 22 years have passed since the attack and it is still unknown who was the intellectual murderer and the motive.