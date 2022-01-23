Europe launches to manufacture chips because they have become a political weapon

Few electronics products have been as bizarrely successful as the Playstation 5. Sony’s video game console is one of the most coveted consumer goods today, not least because of the shortages that have plagued this product since its launch in 2020.

A shortage that has not subsided in 2021 nor does it seem that it will do so at the moment. The resale of these game consoles is reaching unsuspected figures. There is even a viral video circulating of a fight to get one.

component crisis

Dependence on Asia has become a major economic problem

Ursula von der Leyen announced in Davos that Europe will manufacture chips to curb shortage problems.

The shortage of these game consoles is perhaps the most outstanding example of the global chip supply crisis, which was caused by a sum of disparate factors. Although the followers of the conspiracy theories could attribute this to the use of chips in the vaccines against Covid according to a dark plan woven by Bill Gates, the reality in this case has less dose of black humor.





The phenomenon has shown how dependence on production in Asia can cause a global technological tsunami. In fact, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has just announced at the Davos Forum the creation of a new European law that guarantees self-sufficient production of chips. Well, these components are on their way to becoming a geopolitical weapon like oil.

The military tension between Taiwan and China has a lot to do with the large production of semiconductors on the island. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produces a huge number of chips for military and civilian use, which are bought by both the United States and China. Keep in mind that even though China is considered the world’s factory, it is not self-sufficient in chip production.

Dependence

Taiwan and South Korea account for 81% of the global market

The semiconductor crisis affects industries as diverse as the automobile or the video game industry

Taiwan is the main producer of these components worldwide according to the OECD (PDF). Such is the importance of the island in this market, that the drought that devastated the island in 2021 compromised part of the global production of technology. Well, making chips requires huge amounts of water.

Among the measures announced by Ursula von der Leyen to improve European self-supply of these electronic components, there is an important one: adapt the rules on state aid to allow public support, for the first time, in European production facilities.





But the truth is that this will not solve the problem in Europe in the short or medium term. Although it is an important step. As analyst Will Knight explains in Wired, this chip supply crisis is going to be long-lasting. A fundamental cause is that the demand for chips is increasing and this has coincided over time with a stoppage in production due to the pandemic.

geopolitics affects

US sanctions against China, at the origin of the problem

One of the factors influencing the current shortage of chips is the sanctions against Chinese technology companies by the United States, sanctions that were prior to the pandemic and that caused many technology companies in the United States to not be able to trade with others in the country. Asian. What was a determining factor for the world chip market to begin to have problems.





Among the causes that have caused an increase in the demand for chips is teleworking and distance education. Despite the fact that at first it was thought that the great technological problem of working from home could be a fall in the Internet due to work overload, in reality the massive sale of computers and other electronic products has ended up causing a shortage of hardware. Something that is far from affecting only the computer industry.



The shortage of semiconductors is behind the shortage of numerous products. As is the case with cars. That can require hundreds of chips to work. Even Tesla has had to sell some of its cars without USB ports due to a lack of electronic components.

Global issue

The entire technology industry in trouble: from cars to game consoles

An incredible paradox for the company that has created the computerized automotive industry. Despite this anecdote, Tesla was one of the companies that anticipated the current shortage of semiconductors by buying reserve materials. But there are other car companies that have had much more serious problems.

PlayStation manufacturing has been severely affected by the semiconductor crisis

All this is causing a turnaround in the technology industry. The South Korean company Samsung surpassed the American Intel in the manufacture of chips in sales revenue, according to a study by the consulting firm Gartner. Despite this and the fact that the Californian company is not going through its best moment due to the technological progress of its competitors, the demand for chips is so strong that Intel increased its annual income.





The causes of the semiconductor supply crisis began before the global Covid pandemic, but it is possible that the technological and health crises will end up deflating more or less at the same time. At least if the omens are fulfilled. Some say that 2022 could be the last year of the chip shortage. But others like Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, say they can last until 2024. Although these estimates are still castles in the air. There are too many variables that can alter the rules of the game.