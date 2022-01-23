Eva Longoria: “I am 100% Mexican and 100% American, you don’t have to choose”

Eva Longoria premiered the documentary “The Civil War” at the Sundance Film Festival, which reviews the rivalry between boxers Óscar de la Hoya and Julio César Chávez, and what it meant for the Mexican community in the United States.

“I am 100% Mexican and 100% American. At the same time. You don’t have to choose,” said Longoria at the presentation of the film, whose plot reviews the differences between Chávez, a veteran Mexican boxer, and De la Hoya, a young American promise of Mexican origin.

The peak moment of their competition came in 1996, when the fight between the two athletes divided the Mexican community between those who supported Chávez, a boxing legend in his country, and those who opted for De la Hoya, seen by the others as an American alien to their culture.

“Oscar (de la Hoya) and I have been friends for 25 years and he told me he wanted me to direct the documentary about the anniversary of the fight,” Longoria explained during the post-premiere discussion.

The actress and director affirmed that she still remembers the cultural division that this combat entailed.

“Even my house was divided and I thought it was interesting to look at that aspect because it is something that we still face as a community,” he added.

Longoria, who has so far directed several television projects and short films, expressed his love for the documentary genre: “It’s one of my favorite mediums. I love to humanize problems.”

“La Guerra Civil,” which Sundance chose as one of its inaugural films, is shot mostly in Spanish and includes interviews with the two boxers and reflections from other icons of the Latin world, such as actor Mario López.

In the film, Chávez recalls his humble childhood in Sonora (northern Mexico), where he began boxing to earn money and help his parents, while De la Hoya insists that he always wanted to preserve his family’s Mexican roots and professed enormous admiration for Chávez since he began practicing boxing encouraged by his father, when he was just five years old.

“I was so focused that I never realized the cultural impact of the fight. But when I saw Chavez, the national hero of Mexico, I experienced that division for the first time,” De la Hoya said during the colloquium.

“Your heart is in Mexico, in your culture, but you also love the United States, which is where you’re from and has offered you so many opportunities,” he said, recalling his experience as the son of immigrants.

Longoria, who underlined her friendship with De la Hoya, stated that she felt reflected in the American boxer from a young age, when her family followed his fights on television at her home in Texas (USA). “I saw myself in it, and my cousins ​​​​also,” she analyzed.