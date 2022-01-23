Exercise helps slow Parkinson’s disease

The Parkinson’s disease is a slowly progressive degenerative disorder that affects the brain. It can be manifested by tremors or rigidity, slowness in voluntary movements and difficulties in maintaining Balance. In many cases, there is also a cognitive impairment or one dementia.

These symptom they begin gradually, first with a barely perceptible tremor in only one hand. These get worse over time.

Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s, there are some things that can be done to minimize its effects. The medicines can help improve symptoms, and in some cases you can resort to surgery to regulate certain areas of the brain and improve symptoms.

Exercise against Parkinson’s

But there are other options. A recent study has shown that the physical exercise could help slow Parkinson’s disease.

According to the authors of the research, making a constant exercise, even if it’s just about moderate activity, such as walking or gardening, can have a good effect on the disease.

“Although medications may provide some symptom relief for people with Parkinson’s, they have not been shown to slow the progression of the disease,” explains study author Dr. Kazuto Tsukita, of Kyoto University, in an Press release. According to this scientist, regular physical activity, even housework and moderate exercise may actually improve the long-term course of the disease. And the best part is that exercise has low cost and few side effects.

In this research, 237 people have been evaluated, with an average age of 63 years, who had Parkinson’s in early stage. The participants were followed for up to six years during which their level of physical exercise.

Their initial levels of activity did not affect the progress of the disease, but those who did regularly at least four hours per week of moderate to vigorous exercise during follow-up had a slower decline in balance and walking ability than those who were less active.

“Our results are exciting because they suggest that it is never too late for someone with Parkinson’s to begin an exercise program to improve the course of their disease,” Tsukita says. For slow down Parkinson’s, it is more important that the program of exercise consistently.

The research also shows that affected people who worked, on average, less than 15.5 hours per week had greater impairments in mental processing speed than those who averaged more than this figure.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





