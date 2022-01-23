Exercising on an empty stomach to burn fat: is it really effective?

Since intermittent fasting has become so popular, we keep hearing voices for and againstalmost always extreme. Some have tried it and it works for you to lose weight and feel better and who thinks that you are going to pass out without having breakfast and it is dangerous. But the truth is that there are gray scales and that each person is a world. What can be very good for someone, for another person can be counterproductive.

Faced with so much confusion, and taking into account that more and more people are encouraged to train first thing in the morning due to lack of time, we went to the experts to try to delve into the matter and not stay on a surface of back and forth. Nutritionists and trainers explain to us the possible benefits or not of exercising without having eaten food.

TRAIN FASTING: YES OR NO?

“It depends”, he is blunt coach and personal trainer Alejandro Timoneda. “You cannot be emphatic because you have to take into account three factors: the person, their goals and their particular circumstances. There is no rule or pattern in physical health that can be applied 100% in all cases.”

Numerous studies determine that training fasted does not increase fat consumption. “There are those who think that by training fasted they will lose weight more or sooner. So whoever trains with this objective can stop doing it now,” answers Timoneda. Beyond fasting or not, according to this expert who has been dedicated to physical activity and sports for years, it matters much more what you eat in the rest of the day. “A lot of people do intermittent fasting and they lose fat not because they train fasted, but because they reduce the window in which they take their meals and, in the end, if you reduce the frequency you end up eating less,” he clarifies.

HOW TO FAST

If you are a beginner, it is better to put yourself in the hands of experts and carry out a progressive fast, from less to more.Anthony Bernard

There are people with pathologies in which it is not recommended train on an empty stomach, says the CrossFit specialist Courage, but for the rest of the people, if they are curious and want to try it, he advises progressively fasting. “Don’t go from not fasting at all to high-intensity training on an empty stomach, because your body may show signs of tiredness or even find it hard to adapt to that dynamic not to drink anything and start sweating”. For example, start with a heavy dinner and then skip breakfast or have a very light breakfast until you enter the fast suddenly and see your sensations.

For those who want to lose fat, Timoneda recommends combining a caloric deficit with exercise. That is, spend more than you eat, either eating less or training more to subtract. “These aspects would be much more important than training fasting or not. It’s easier to be in surplus if I eat six meals a day than if I fast, obviously.” In short, fasting should be done in a very controlled way and based on the expected objectives.

CAN EVERYONE FAST?

The prior assessment of the subject is essential before starting to train regularly without breakfast.Anthony Bernard

To the answer about whether anyone can train without having eaten anything, Dr. Begoña Molina Baena, a specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition who practices at the D-Médical Medical Center and is a member of Top Doctors, answers: “No, the prior assessment of the subject is essential. We must distinguish that only in those patients with a certain metabolic base, because you have to have a modulation towards ketosis “.

This means that there are times when fasting can be limiting, especially in high intensity training, if the patient does not normally swaps glucose for fuel from fat. “There are some genetic alterations that, especially in young people, can limit the oxidation of fats, and this is detected in that previous evaluation in which it is seen how they tolerate training, because sports performance can drop if the subject does not have enough fuel. In such cases, muscle protein is lost to keep up with the metabolic demands of that intense training. That is, the benefits of enhanced endurance performance and faster fat oxidation are lost. efficient”.

BENEFITS AND RISKS

When a person trains fasted, it is normal that they have not eaten food in a window of about 12 hours, so they will have the benefits of ketosisexplains the doctor. “We will have had dinner the night before and we will do the training before having breakfast. That means that our levels of glycogen at the muscle level are going to be very low, therefore, the body is not going to have that fuel to feed the cells and it is going to initiate fat metabolism, or fat oxidation, increasing ketone bodies in the blood to get that demand generated.

This will occur with moderate training, which does not require more than 80% of our capacity. It is a way that they have to train, for example, athletes who want to improve their weight in a context of loss of fat mass, something very different, the doctor insists, from using this technique regularly to lose weight. “Training in ketosis is indicated for athletes with a higher level of fitness and who are aware of the risks of exercising on an empty stomach, which at the time are: weakness, nausea and, in extreme ketosis, cardiovascular collapse, even “.

It is contraindicated in type 1 and 2 diabetes and heart disease. “I recommend going to the usual doctors or sports doctors.” In any case, always for aerobic exerciseslides Molina Baena, because if we enter the anaerobic “the metabolic function is lost and becomes counterproductive.”