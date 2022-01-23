Father and daughter arrested after a chase that culminated in Toa Baja

A man and his 20-year-old daughter were arrested in the early hours of today, Sunday, after a chase that began on the PR-22 expressway and ended in Toa Baja, reported the Police.

According to authorities, the chase began after midnight when two Buchanan Expressway officers spotted a blue Nissan Versa on radar. traveling at a speed of 102 miles per hour at kilometer 18.0 of the expressway, from Toa Baja to Arecibo.

The agents followed the vehicle and ordered it to stop, but it did not do so until kilometer 21.9. At the time of the intervention, however, from the Nissan Versa car, they shot at the officers before leaving the scene.

The officers were unharmed, according to the Police, and continued the chase to the Campanillas neighborhood, in Toa Baja, where the driver lost control of the steering wheel and left the road. Another round of shots was fired from the car as the officers approached, forcing them to repel the attack with their service weapon.

At that time she was arrested Ivette Marie Concepcion Figueroa, 20 years old. His father, identified as Angel Concepcion Calderon, 45, entered a wooded area, which required the activation of additional personnel and the air unit to find his whereabouts.

Police reported that those arrested are in good health and awaiting the possible filing of charges later.

The Nissan Versa was listed as missing, according to authorities, and was seized for investigation purposes. Ammunition was found inside, a magazine with a capacity of 30 ammunition and another magazine with a capacity of 12 Glock ammunition.

Agent Iván Santiago, assigned to the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Bayamón, is in charge of the investigation under the supervision of Sergeant Roberto Rivera.