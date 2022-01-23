Federer will drop to his worst ranking in 21 years

Seven months are what it takes Roger Federer without stepping on a field. Injuries to his right knee (two in 2020 and one in 2021) conspired for the former world number one to have very little activity on the circuit.

Due to these setbacks, the Swiss (currently 17th in the world) he will drop to 30th in the ATP ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season (and could drop to 34th depending on some results at the Australian Open) and it will be his worst historical position in the last 21 years. Throughout that journey from 2001 to the present, the Basel native won 20 Grand Slam tournaments and countless trophies, also leaving his mark on the great history of sport.

During 2020, Federer had to put a stop to his career due to complications with his right knee. In that year he only played the Australian Open and reached the semifinals being the No. 3 in the world. Subsequently, in February and May of the aforementioned year, the arthroscopic surgeries were performed.. “I’m a realist, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try. But I want to be healthy, I’m going to go through the rehabilitation process, I think also with a goal while I’m still active, which I think will help me during this long period of time” he declared after them and before the interruption of the ATP circuit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was beginning to appear in the world.

His return took place in early 2021, more precisely in March and in the city of Doha. There he reappeared against Daniel Evans and beat the British in three sets 7-6 (8), 3-6 and 7-5. Then the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili would be “the bad guy” and eliminate the Swiss in his first tournament in 15 months.

The year continued with tournaments in Geneva (eliminated in the second round), Roland Garros (walk over in the fourth round against Matteo Berrettini), halle (again fell in second instance) and Wimbledon (quarter finalist). From then on, the circuit would no longer see Roger’s tennis. “The worst is behind, I’m looking forward to things happening. When you come back from an injury, every day is a better day, it’s an exciting time” he said after undergoing the new operation on his right knee.

His return for 2022 still has no date or place. “I would be surprised if I get to play Wimbledon” expressed at the end of last year. The truth is, when he returns, his ranking will be the lowest in 21 years. In that 2001, the Swiss was only 19 years old and would win his first title in Milan at the beginning of that same season. In addition, the owner of the world ranking was South American (Gustavo Kuerten) and the Top 10 was made up of historical figures such as André Agassi, Pete Sampras and two very young Lleyton Heweitt (19 years old) and Marat Safin (20).

More than two decades later, the Swiss will return with his worst ranking in years but with all his history in tow: 103 ATP titles, 20 Grand Slam tournaments, a Davis Cup, a silver medal at the Olympic Games (London 2021) and 310 weeks as world number one.