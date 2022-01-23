Fire reported in Wolves stadium; there was ‘considerable damage’

Admin 59 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

England /

The early morning of this Sunday they lived moments of great tension after registering a fire in the vicinity of Molineux Stadium, home of the Wolves and Raúl Jiménez, where fortunately no one was injured but there were ‘considerable damage’.

East fire would have happened around 2:00 a.m. (England time) in the Molineux Stadium bar area, according to a statement released by the wolves, where it is indicated that thanks to the timely arrival of the firefighters, it was like They avoided a misfortune.

The fire brigade and other aid brigades held the fire and prevented it from spreading to other areas of the building, retiring around 6:45 a.m. and returning hours later to assess the situation of the place.

There was no one inside the Molineux Stadium when the fire started, so despite the fact that paramedics arrived at the scene, they did not have to attend to anyone.

Will Wolves be able to play at Molineux Stadium?

Wolves director of facilities, safety and security Steve Sutton reported that they will need a few days to evaluate completely the damage Y stadium location, so it is expected that might not hold the duel before Norwich, of the next February 5, for the FA Cup.

It will take a few days for fully assess the damage that have been caused, however they are quite significant and will take some time to repair. The corresponding departments will communicate in the coming days the packages of the toFAffected players for the next match”, they reported.

Raul Jimenez Y company they march in the 8th position in the Premier League after adding 36 units; its main objective will be to reach positions of European competences.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

These are the squad from Ecuador for the matches against Brazil and Peru

Ecuador National Team ‘La Tri’ can finalize his pass to the next world cup in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved