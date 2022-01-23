Five Xiaomi products that cannot be missing in your home – Xiaomi News

Xiaomi’s domestic catalog is endowed with countless smart appliances with a very careful aesthetic and first-class functionalities. It is for this reason that, on this occasion, we decided to collect five Xiaomi products that cannot be missing in your home.

Xiaomi never stops its production, an example of this is one of our latest articles; four newly launched Xiaomi products that you can now buy. However, this time we focus on those devices capable of providing a better experience at home. So, without further ado, let’s go with the list.

1. My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

We open the list with a very versatile kitchen device, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. Eat healthier, lower-fat foods with the help of the Xiaomi Air Fryer. With this product you will not only get a crunchy touch, but you will also be able to roast, defrost, dehydrate fruits and even prepare yogurt.

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Air Fryer is widely known for its continuous cooking system up to 24 hours, your smart cookbook for beginners, its double-layer non-stick coating, and its custom OLED touch screen. If you are a kitchen lover, we assure you that the Xiaomi air fryer will become your best friend. You have it available on Amazon.

2. Mi Air Purifier 3H

Air purifiers are one of Xiaomi’s strengths, and it is that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H it is without a doubt an exceptional machine. The device has a high-precision laser particle sensor and a highly effective filter.

The Mi Air Purifier 3H is capable of covering a 380 m³/h area and release up to 6330 liters of purified air per minute. As if that were not enough, it has an OLED touch screen, you can control it from the app or with voice commands, and its compact size and silent function allows you to have it in any room without being disturbed. Available for purchase on Amazon.

3. My Body Composition Scale 2

Complement your exercise routines with the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2, a scale that provides an accurate analysis of your health and weight. In fact, its precision is so effective that it is capable of detecting slight changes in weight, up to just 50 grams.

On the other hand, Mi Body Composition Scale 2 has a high-precision BIA chip that can measure your body fat easily. Also has 13 body composition metrics to get an optimal understanding of your physical condition. As if that weren’t enough, it adds an intelligent identifier under its simple and elegant design capable of registering up to 16 different users. Available at Mi.com.

4. My Smart Sensor Set

Automate your home with My Smart Sensor Set, a bundle that includes the following Xiaomi smart devices:

My Control Hub: device that allows you pair it with multiple other Xiaomi smart devices Y generate rules or chain commands that define the behavior of these . It has a wide variety of shades available, works with a Larco range control, and has an LED light with 16 million colors.

device that allows you Y . It has a wide variety of shades available, works with a Larco range control, and has an LED light with 16 million colors. My Windows and Door Sensor: devices that you can pair with the Mi Home app or Mi Control Hub and let you notifies when a window or door is open . Its smart sensor integrates an alarm to guarantee your safety and that of your loved ones.

devices that you can pair with the Mi Home app or Mi Control Hub and let you . Its smart sensor integrates an alarm to guarantee your safety and that of your loved ones. My Wireless Switch: It’s about a smart switch that can control different devices with your presses . You can configure different actions with its single button to turn on or off the smart equipment in your home.

It’s about a . You can configure different actions with its single button to turn on or off the smart equipment in your home. My Motion Sensor: a motion sensor that capable of automatically recognizing the movement of your pets or other people through an infrared system. It can be linked with other smart devices so that they are activated when it detects the steps of a person.

5. My Robot Vacuum Mop P

Lastly, we present the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, a highly advanced robot vacuum cleaner with lds laser navigation. Among its main characteristics, its tthree cleaning modes, its ability to simulate manual scrubbing, and its intelligently controlled water tank. Without a doubt, an effective ally for home care.

The suction power of the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P reaches 2100 Pa, to guarantee efficient and forceful results. In addition, its laser navigation allows you to create a real-time mapping of the room and its 12 sensors make it easy for you to dodge obstacles so as not to interfere with cleaning. Available for purchase on Goboo.