Flying taxis are a fact, they will arrive in 2025

Vertical take-off and landing flying vehicles or eVTOL are becoming more and more a reality, as they are going from simple concepts or prototypes to being part of authentic mobility projects, as is the case with AutoFlight, a company that seeks to accelerate the appearance of said ‘flying taxis’ and has its sights set on Europe.

The Shanghai-based company announced the creation of a team at the Augsburg airport in Germany so that its ‘Prosperity I’ air vehicle can operate in the old continent, for which the company has already begun the corresponding certification procedures before the ‘European Aviation Safety Agency’ and this process is expected to be ready by 2025.

In addition to the process they are carrying out, the German team will be led by Mark Henning, who was a director of Airbus and has many years of experience in the aviation industry.

AutoFlight got its start in the industry by designing and manufacturing unmanned cargo drones; however, in 2020, it presented its first air taxi concept, the V1500M, said fully electric vehicle, it would have eight propellers for vertical takeoff and landing and two extra ones for boost, which would allow it to reach a speed of 200 kilometers per hour and a capacity to transport between three and four passengers.

The V1500M wants to achieve its airworthiness certification in China by 2024, a year before European certification, and for this, the company managed to complete its first flight in 2021. According to AutoFlight, its drones have already been able to complete more than “10,000 takeoffs and landings in adverse weather conditions.”

The vehicle that AutoFlight proposes for Europe is a slightly more advanced version, since the Prosperity would allow it to reach a speed of 250 kilometers and a capacity to accommodate up to three passengers in addition to the pilot, thus being its first manned aircraft, which is already ready to start construction.

The announcement of its new plans comes after technology holding company Team Global invested more than $100 million in AutoFlight, making its CEO, Lukasz Gadowski, a member of AutoFlight’s board of directors.

“We are bringing aircraft construction back to Augsburg, creating a high-tech location and jobs as we build drones and create a whole new market segment for air taxis. What I really like about AutoFlight and ‘Prosperity I’ is the underlying simplicity of the concept, simplicity that translates into safety and efficiency.” Henning explained through a statement.

This is the fleet of robot taxis that Google is developing

The Waymo project is part of the Alphabet conglomerate, whose main subsidiary is Google, the initiative was born in 2009 with the idea of ​​implementing and manufacturing fully autonomous vehicles, and more than a decade later it is about to begin to materialize, since The company has partnered with automaker Geely to bring the first fleet of fully autonomous electric taxis to the streets.

The cars will begin to be designed in Sweden, since it is in that country that the Chinese manufacturer owns the Volvo facilities, a brand that it owns, and the idea is to adapt the iconic five-door Zeekr (Volvo’s electric car) by equipping it with the hardware and software so that it can drive itself.

The first designs of this alliance show a vehicle designed exclusively to drive itself, so it does not have a steering wheel, lever, or pedals. It has a low step to enter the car and an open design without any separation between the seats, as well as sliding doors and reclining seats.

The concept will only have a screen as an addition, although it is not known if it will present some type of entertainment or it will only be for passengers to see the progress of their trip.

