Focus – The Public Trust and Punta Catalina

The Dominican State has made use of the public trust since 2013 with the constitution of the RD Vial Trust, whose purpose is the expansion and maintenance of the main road network of the Dominican Republic. However, with the recent approval of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Central Public Trust by the Chamber of Deputies, and with the rapid pace of incorporation of new public trusts in the last two years, public opinion has raised various questions about the validity and of this type of trust, and on the legitimacy of the Punta Catalina trust.

Just for context, as of August 2021, two months before the incorporation of the Punta Catalina trust, there were already 17 public trusts that together managed more than 38 Billion Dominican Pesos. That represents 24% of all assets managed in trusts nationwide as of that date, and it is undoubtedly a number that is on the rise. Therefore, the public trust is not recently created. It is a tool that has been in use for almost a decade in our country, with palpable and effective results, through which billions of pesos are managed and which has served as a vehicle for the successful implementation of various initiatives of the Dominican State.

With this article I only want to refer to two essential issues that have been the subject of extensive debate in different media. The first is to determine whether or not the public trust has a legal basis in our country, and the second is to determine whether by placing the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant in a trust, the Dominican State is privatizing it.

Does the public trust have a legal basis in the Dominican Republic? Yes, it does. Although the public trust is not expressly defined in Law 189-11, its article 62 establishes the possibility that there may be “other kinds of trusts”, subject to the general conditions of said law. In addition, the truth is that a public trust is essentially the same as a trust of any other nature, with the particularity that (i) it always has the State or a public law entity as trustor; (ii) pursues an objective of social interest; and (iii) unlike a private trust agreement, the public trust agreement signed by the State is governed by administrative law.

On the other hand, the public trust is defined in Regulation 95-12, in its article 4, as “that trust constituted by the State or any entity of Public Law with respect to assets or rights that form part of its patrimony or with the aim of managing, implementing or executing works or projects of collective interest”.

For the foregoing reasons, I understand that there is a regulatory framework that allows the State to incorporate public trusts that are unquestionably valid and enforceable.

However, I am also of the opinion that as a result of its rapid development, there is a great need to regulate the public trust more fully. It is imperative to regulate, for example, its purchasing and contracting system, its governing and management bodies, the distribution of responsibilities between the public entity and the acting trustee, the categorization of trust indebtedness as public debt or private debt, the system labor force, the hiring of employees by the trust, and the strengthening of its non-seizure regime. On these issues we have specific approaches that may be the subject of another installment and that have already been shared with the corresponding instances.

Is the Punta Catalina Trust a privatization disguised as a trust? I begin by revealing that my opinion on the subject is based solely on the analysis of the contract by which the Punta Catalina Trust is created, which is a document of public knowledge. I am not aware of the strategic plans of the Dominican State regarding said thermoelectric plant nor do I issue an opinion on the other aspects of said contract.

As to whether or not this trust is an attempt at privatization, it is not. Privatization implies, by definition, the transfer of a public company to a private entity, transferring control and the profits or losses derived from the operation of said company to the private entity. This is not the case with the Punta Catalina Trust. In this trust, the Dominican State is the only settlor and trustee, and in such condition it continues to be the only one with the vocation to receive the profits derived from the exploitation of the trust property.

Some have highlighted that the Punta Catalina trust agreement allows the possibility for natural or legal persons to make investments in the trust, being linked to it as adherent trustors, and that this sounds like a form of privatization. It is totally true that with the prior authorization of the trust’s Technical Committee – which is its management body – adherent trustors can be linked to it. This type of settlor adheres to the terms of the trust agreement, without modifying it.

I understand the confusion that the issue may cause, but what we cannot lose sight of is that regardless of said eventual adhering trustors, the sole beneficiary or trustee always remains exclusively the State, as established in article 4.1 of the contract in question. In other words, the only one with the right to receive benefits from the trust is the Dominican State, whether or not there are adhering trustors. There is no possibility of privatization in this scenario. Some opinions have also emerged about the fact that several of the members of the trust’s Technical Committee are natural persons who belong to the Dominican business sector, and that this should be interpreted as a transfer of control over Punta Catalina to the private sector.

In our opinion, this is an erroneous interpretation for different reasons. The main one is that the same trust agreement establishes in its article 10.9 the right that the State, in its capacity as trustor and without the need to allege just cause, can remove and replace the members of the Technical Committee at any time. Therefore, the State remains in effective control of the trust and said committee, and there has been no transfer of control to the private sector.

The concern has also been raised that said Technical Committee is empowered to decide on the substitution of the trustee, which in this case is the Fiduciaria Reservas, indirectly owned by the Dominican State, and that therefore, by this means there is the possibility of a privatization. It turns out, however, that the choice of trustee is irrelevant in determining whether a trust is public or not.

What determines that a trust is public is the fact that the State is its settlor. If the Technical Committee of the Punta Catalina Trust decided at any time to replace the trust company that manages the trust, said trust would continue in force under the same conditions that originated it, and the State would continue to be the trustee of the trust. I conclude with the reflection that the public trust is possibly the most versatile tool that the State has to materialize its government projects. On the one hand, it makes it possible to guarantee the continuity of public initiatives beyond the electoral periods of 4 or 8 years, since the trust is irrevocable (unless otherwise established) and ensures that the resources assigned to it cannot be used for purposes other than those for which it was created.

On the other hand, it is a vehicle that promotes transparency in the use of public resources and significantly mitigates the risks of administrative corruption. It is true that, as I mentioned above, it is necessary to strengthen its legal framework to ensure that the use of this tool always has an impact on the well-being of society, but at the same time, it is undeniable that the trust has had a measurable and substantial impact on the development of our country.

Our road network is not the same as it used to be, and thousands of families who previously dreamed of a decent and own home today have turned their dream into reality.

The author is a partner in Ecija DVMS and Executive President of the Association of Dominican Trustees.