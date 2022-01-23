For how many days a patient can infect with Omicron and which are the most dangerous

In the case of Omicron, it reproduces up to 70 times faster than delta in the bronchi in a matter of 24 hours.

Preliminary results of this outbreak investigation indicate that SARS-CoV-2 Omicronic COVID-19 is highly transmissible among fully vaccinated young and middle-aged adults.

According to information provided by the Puerto Rico Department of Health, an average of 1,912 were reported this Friday. cases with positive molecular test to COVID-19 and 5,456 in antigen test.

A total of 651 people are hospitalized, of which 51 adults and 1 minor are on a ventilator, and the unfortunate number of 19 deaths is recorded, while Omicron is the dominant variant on the Island.

And it is that in the midst of these figures, one of the most frequent doubts refers to the level of contagion and what are the measures that must be taken once a person is infected, but does not present symptoms. The latest indications from the CDC decreased the number of days that a person must be isolated from seven days and it was lowered to five.

“The change is motivated by science showing that most transmission occurs early in the course of illness, typically one to two days before the onset of symptoms and two to three days afterward,” says the CDC. . “Therefore, people who test positive should self-isolate for five days, and if they are asymptomatic at that time, they can leave isolation, but should continue to wear a mask for a further five days to minimize the risk of infecting others. people,” the agency said.

How long does it last the contagious phase of omicron?

The question ishow many days can a person infect by Omicron and which are the most dangerous? According to immunologist Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology and scientific director of IDIVAL, there are preclinical studies that indicate that an omicron carrier may take only a couple of hours to spread the virus to close contact if the necessary precautionary measures are not taken.

However, recent studies suggest that it is less dangerous and the vaccines are doing their job, which is why the rate of hospital and ICU admissions is lower. Although primary care is collapsing.

“The problem is that since there is so much incidence, this generates an economic problem in the country, so it is reasonable that if we are more protected by the vaccine, the symptoms are milder and the transmission is faster, one can think of lowering the quarantine times. We would thus pass to the fact that the positive cases must be confined for five days and the other five days wearing a mask, “says López Hoyos.

Here, the also immunologist Alfredo Corell points out. “The problem is that we continue to leave all the responsibility to the citizens and that is not right. We must inform and accompany.” Even so, both experts understand that the life of a country cannot be stopped again.

The first five days, the most dangerous

For this reason, with the data in hand, they assure that the latest studies suggest that the most dangerous days of contagion with the omicron variant are the first five, two days before showing symptoms and two or three days after giving them. “But this is not an exact science, there are people who will infect only three days and people who will continue to infect on day 10. A population average is made,” explains Corell.

Estimates of how long an infected person remains contagious vary, but as Harvard Medical School notes: “By the 10th day after covid symptoms begin, most people will no longer be contagious, as long as their symptoms continue to improve and the fever goes away.

They also agree in warning that there is still no scientific evidence to determine this. “If there are still symptoms after five days, you should stay home. The other problem is that many are asymptomatic, there are people who don’t know they have the virus and go out on the street spreading it,” says Lopez Hoyos. Corell assures that it seems that omicron infects fewer days than delta, although it is not clear either because everything is very recent.

Omicron average incubation period: three days on average

According to a study published in the European Journal on Surveillance, Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, a median incubation period of 3 days was observed among 117 participants following an omicron outbreak, which is short compared to previous reports for delta and other previously circulating non-delta SARS-CoV-2s (4.3 and 5.0 days, respectively). Preliminary results from this outbreak investigation indicate that SARS-CoV-2 Omicronic VOC is highly transmissible among fully vaccinated young and middle-aged adults.

The protocols published by the Ministry of Health indicated until now that if a person is infected with covid-19, the symptoms appear between two and seven days after exposure in most cases, with 10 days being the maximum period of incubation and transmission. However, according to the World Health Organization, the time between exposure to covid-19 and when symptoms start is, on average, five or six days, but can vary between one and 14.

In the case of omicron, the latest research from the University of Hong Kong ensures that it reproduces up to 70 times faster than delta in the bronchi in a matter of 24 hours. This higher viral load in the airways points to a much higher contagion capacity, only two hours after being infected, which suggests that the contagion time begins earlier and ends earlier. Hence, the United States has decided to lower the quarantine to five days and European countries are thinking about it. The United Kingdom already reduced the quarantine for positives to seven days last week.

All this is also supported by the fact that it is being seen that in South Africa, Denmark and the United Kingdom the peak has dropped substantially.

Source consulted here.