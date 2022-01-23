Free N95 masks in Miami: Which center or pharmacy has them?

Where can you get a free N95 mask in Florida? AP

Are you looking for a free N95 mask?

The federal government plans to ship masks soon across the country to community health centers and pharmacies. Some locations will have them available by the end of next week, with the rollout expected to be complete in February.

N95s are considered the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

So which Florida pharmacies will have the masks available? And how to find a community health center near you?

This is what is known so far:

Will N95 masks be free for everyone? How many can I get?

Federal government N95 masks will be free. There will be three masks per person, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But remember that this free distribution only applies to N95 masks that the federal government is shipping from its Strategic National Stockpile as part of its strategy to combat the rapid spread of the contagious omicron variant. Retailers may continue to sell N95 masks, which can be very expensive.

Florida pharmacies will receive free N95 masks

Most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines are expected to distribute the free masks.

In Miami and the rest of Florida, 11 retail pharmacies are enrolled in the federal vaccine program, including CVS Health, Walgreens, Publix, Southeastern Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket), Walmart (including Sam’s Club), Costco and Kroger Co.

It is not yet clear if the 11 companies will participate in the free distribution of masks. So far, details on when and how the masks can be obtained are scant because retailers are still finalizing distribution details.

What we know so far:

▪ all pharmacies Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket in Florida will have the masks available, according to Meredith Hurley, director of public relations and community for Jacksonville-based parent company Southeastern Grocers.

“We are working closely with the US Department of Health and Human Services to develop the proper process and protocols that can ensure the equitable distribution of free masks to our customers,” Hurley said.

“We’ll be sure to share more as details are finalized in the coming days as we strive to provide the highest level of personal protective equipment to help protect our communities during this crucial time of the pandemic.”

▪ Walgreen’s said it plans to have the masks in different sizes available at select stores across Florida in the coming weeks.

▪ CVS said it plans to have masks in select stores across Florida in the coming weeks. Both pharmacies, in individual statements, reaffirmed their commitment to helping communities stay safe during the pandemic. Both said they are still finalizing distribution plans.

Publix and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How to find a community health center

If you’re a patient at a community health center, it’s probably easier to ask them about their N95 mask distribution plans than to find an alternative location. If you’re not patient and need to find one, there are some online tools you can use.

The Health Resources and Services Administration, also known as HRSA, has an online health center locator that you can use to find a federally funded center near you. Use your device’s GPS to find a center or search by city, zip code, or address. You can also search by center name.

Search results will include the center’s name and operator, address, phone number, how many miles it is from you, and a link to get directions. You can also download a PDF with the list of the first 25 centers that appear in your search results.

For questions about the nationwide locator, call the HRSA Contact Center at 877-464-4772 (TTY: 877-897-9910), 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has an online locator that allows you to search for a health center by address, zip code, center name, or by county. Search results will include the facility’s name, address, phone number, hours of operation, and list of services offered.

TIP: There are many community health centers in Florida. If you want to get an N95 mask, it’s best to call the nearest center and ask for details on when they plan to receive masks and how you can get one.

This article will be updated.

This story was originally published on January 22, 2022 8:30 a.m.