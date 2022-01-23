French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin found dead at sea while crossing the Atlantic alone

The transport used by Jean-Jacques Savin was found overturned.

A 75-year-old French adventurer trying to row across the Atlantic Ocean was found dead on Saturday, his support team reported.

Jean Jacques Savin He had made a similar journey in 2019, but on board a barrel to sail.

“Unfortunately, this time the ocean was stronger than our friend, who loved sailing and the sea so much,” reads a statement on his Facebook page.

Everything indicates that on Thursday night he faced problems and activated two emergency beacons. However, the reason for his death remains under investigation.

