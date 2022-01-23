From the gym Maribel Guardia demonstrates her spectacular figure at 62 years old

There is no doubt that, Maribel Guardiahas become one of the most representative artists of Latin America. This is mainly because she is the owner of a talent that is still reaping followers in all corners of the continent. In addition, it should be mentioned that the spectacular former model has a great beauty that dazzles everyone at 62 years of age.

While his entry into the television media was in the early 1980s when the Mexican television company Televisa offered him, as a result of the recognition obtained for his participation in miss Universea scholarship to study acting, singing and dancing at the Academy of Serge Bustamantetoday Art Education Center.

Speaking of his current career we have to say that, Maribelhad a participation in the Mexican novel that was broadcast last year called “I give you life”. It is an adaptation of the Chilean story of the same name written by Maria Jose Galleguillos. It premiered for The stars on March 23, 2020 and ended on July 12 of the same year.

On the other hand, this great popularity that guard is reflected in the social networks Since every time he makes a publication, his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising the great figure he currently has as well as everything he shares on his official accounts.

A few hours ago, in his profile of his official account of Instagram, Maribel Guardia He shared a series of photos of her that not only demonstrated her great beauty but also showed her perfect figure at 62 years old. In it, she can be seen in the gym wearing a sports outfit in dark tones. In addition to said image, he added the following comment: “A little #exercise and then to the @tenorio_comico theater in #teatroaldama today at 6. #look @modafitness.xalapa. LQM kisses.”